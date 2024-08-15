Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a transfer target that has been bandied about a few clubs in the past few months, including Newcastle United - but one new side who have reportedly joined the race to sign the striker is Crystal Palace, with Everton wary that a sale may occur with the attacker entering the final 12 months of his contract on Merseyside.

Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's first-choice striker for the past half-decade, but despite being in the form of his life under Carlo Ancelotti - who called him a 'complete' player - injury woes have plagued him. And, despite being Sean Dyche's go-to man, the Toffees could opt for a sale in the summer. That has alerted Palace, and a move to the capital could occur if Palace do opt to make a move in the final two weeks of the transfer window with time running out.

Crystal Palace 'Interested' in Calvert-Lewin

The striker has suitors from across the Premier League

The report from Teamtalk states that Everton have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets should one of Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Neal Maupay leave the club in the summer, though Calvert-Lewin does remain the Toffees' first-choice striker.

He only has 12 months left on his contract at Goodison Park in their final season at the Merseyside relic, and that has led Palace to register their interest in him alongside Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bournemouth as a potential move brews whilst Everton can still garner a fee for his services.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Goals 7 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal has gradually climbed their shortlist of striker targets, though the Gunners want £30million to part ways with the striker whilst Almeria front man Largie Ramazani is also on their list of dream targets.

That would leave Palace with the impetus to try and sign the former England international, with Calvert-Lewin having not found his way back in under Gareth Southgate since 2021 - and with just 14 goals over the past three Premier League seasons combined, it could be a long way back into the Three Lions setup for the Sheffield-born star.

Palace are looking to make a serious dent in the top half this season after their promising end to last season under Oliver Glasner and that could mean that established players in the ilk of Calvert-Lewin are sought after to guide them through that experience.

Calvert-Lewin Would Give Palace a Different Approach

The striker is different to their current options

Jean-Philippe Mateta is undeniably the first-choice striker at Selhurst Park after a superb second half of the season under the Austrian boss, but Odsonne Edouard has frustrated the club's fans with some underwhelming performances in recent months - and with Ismaila Sarr and Jordan Ayew being preferred as wingers, there is a place for another tall man to come and challenge the on-fire Frenchman for a starting berth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 54 Premier League goals in 214 games for Everton

Calvert-Lewin, who could cost £40m, would offer Palace something different and give Glasner a more pragmatic approach if needed. Winning the most aerial duels out of any Premier League player bar his own teammate James Tarkowski last season, and with his knack of winning headers giving Palace impetus in the final third, Calvert-Lewin's knockdowns outside of the area would give Eberechi Eze and Palace's other creators more possession in the final third when needed.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-08-24.