Highlights Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Everton vying for Hull City's Jaden Philogene.

Barcelona's move for Philogene looks complicated and unlikely, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Palace are looking to replace Bayern-bound forward Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace are among three Premier League clubs interested in Hull City starlet Jaden Philogene, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The 22-year-old is currently prioritising a move to the English top division this summer as his move to Barcelona looks 'complicated and unlikely', according to Romano.

The Catalans were reportedly keen to bring Philogene on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, in the region of £16-19 million.

However, Romano reports the promising winger is set to snub interest from the La Liga giants as he looks to continue his career in the Premier League this summer.

According to the Italian football insider, three clubs have submitted proposals for Philogene already: Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

Philogene, who has been described as 'astonishing', produced eye-catching displays in the Championship last season, drawing attention from several top clubs in Europe.

After his deadline move from Aston Villa last year, Philogene quickly settled into his new role at Hull and finished the season as the club’s top scorer in the Championship, netting 12 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances for the club.

The left-sided winger helped the club finish seventh as Hull narrowly missed out on the playoffs – he now looks to leave for a chance to impress in the Premier League.

Philogene Decision Expected Soon

Barcelona deal unlikely

With Crystal Palace among those interested in Philogene, the 22-year-old is expected to make his decision soon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles are approaching a busy remaining two months of the transfer window as they look to avoid multiple star departures after Michael Olise chose to join Bayern Munich last month.

Oliver Glasner’s side will be looking to bring in a replacement for their French star as they face a tough battle for Philogene’s signature from several Premier League rivals.

Hull, who signed Philogene for just around £5 million last summer, will be looking to make a hefty profit from their brightest star this year.

GMS have reported earlier that the Tigers are 'reluctant to lose their attacking talisman', who became a key player for the club in his first season.

Philogene made his Premier League debut in 2021 – the 22-year-old made six appearances for Aston Villa after graduating from their academy.

Jaden Philogene Hull City Stats (2023-24) Games 33 Goals 12 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 235

Jobe Bellingham Eyed by Palace

‘Dream target’ for the Eagles

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is considered to be a 'dream target' for Crystal Palace this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old faces interest from multiple Premier League clubs this summer after impressing in his first season at the Stadium of Light.

According to Romano, Bellingham remains one of the names on Palace’s list in their search for Michael Olise’s replacement. Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa is also among the candidates.

Sunderland are determined to keep Bellingham, who made 47 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.