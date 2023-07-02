Crystal Palace have a "tentative interest" in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Sky Sports reporter says any move for the 26-year-old could depend on the future of Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Arnaut Danjuma

According to the MailOnline, Palace are currently looking at Danjuma and Everton's Demarai Gray.

The former appears to be available, with Tottenham Hotspur not signing him permanently after his unsuccessful loan spell in north London during the second half of last season.

As per Transfermarkt, Danjuma made just one start in the Premier League, which came against Brentford at the end of the campaign.

Villarreal bought the Netherlands international from Bournemouth for around £21m back in 2021 (via Sky Sports).

What has Michael Bridge said about Arnaut Danjuma and Crystal Palace?

Bridge likes the sound of Danjuma joining Palace this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I personally think Crystal Palace is a perfect club for him. I really, really do. I think much will depend on the future of Wilf Zaha. That's very much in the air.

"My understanding is there is tentative interest from Palace, a couple of other Premier League clubs and a few clubs in Serie A and La Liga."

Would Arnaut Danjuma be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Easily. While he was unable to make much of an impact at Tottenham last season, he is still a very good player.

Danjuma is quite a versatile attacker, able to play on the left and up front. The former Bournemouth man has also shown that he can find the back of the net.

As per WhoScored, Danjuma bagged 16 goals in 34 outings for Villarreal in the 2021/22 campaign. Six of those came in the Champions League, showing that the wide man can perform at the highest level.

"Danjuma is a very, very good player," former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips told Football Insider last year.

"On his day, he is a nightmare for defenders. He can create and score goals. He can hurt any defence with his pace and directness."

With Zaha potentially leaving the Eagles, signing Danjuma makes a lot of sense.

The former's contract at Selhurst Park is up and he is yet to agree to a new one, meaning that there is now a strong possibility that Roy Hodgson will be without the Ivory Coast international next season.