Michael Olise's exit from Crystal Palace will have done little to lift morale in south London, with the coveted winger finally joining Bayern Munich after a transfer saga that lasted for well over a year - but reports have suggested that the Eagles oculd look abroad for their next right-winger target following Olise's sale, with Marcus Edwards thought to be on their radar ahead of a summer move from Sporting Lisbon.

Palace were on fire towards the end of last season, winning five of their last six Premier League games under Oliver Glasner as his recent appointment put the Eagles on a crusade, which saw them register a surprise top-half finish last season against the odds. But with form comes the spotlight, and having produced the goods during his limited time on the field thanks to injury, Olise's exit has seen Palace linked with Edwards - in which Sky believe that he is on their radar ahead of a summer move that could end his spell of living in Portugal for over half a decade.

Crystal Palace Interested in Marcus Edwards

The winger has crept onto their radar

The report states that Glasner's new attacking 3-4-2-1 system is in need of replenishment after Olise's move from Selhurst Park to Bayern Munich - and whilst Glasner's former Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada has flown in from Lazio, they are also interested in Sporting's Marcus Edwards after some cultured displays for the Portuguese champions.

Marcus Edwards' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =14th Goals 4 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 =5th Match rating 6.89 8th

With a move for Jaden Philogene being hijacked by Aston Villa, Edwards has appeared as an option at the top of their wishlist, and as a result the Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate could see a move to south London if Palace decide to pick up the pace for his signing.

With other teams likely to be interested in a move for current mantlepiece attacker Eberechi Eze in the summer, Edwards' signing is vital with Palace having already lost Olise, though whether a deal can get over the line for Edwards is another question.

Edwards Compared to Lionel Messi

The tricky winger won't earn many better complaints

A wide player packed with skill, pace and an eye for goal, Edwards would go a long way to replacing the departures of Wilfried Zaha - who left for Turkish giants Galatasaray last season - and Olise, with a huge void in pace and trickery now visible in Glasner's squad.

Edwards - described as one of the best dribblers in world football by TNT Sports pundit Owen Hargreaves - started his career at Tottenham aged just eight years old, and having progressed through the first-team by making his debut at the age of just 18 under Mauricio Pochettino, big things were expected of the wide man given that he signed a four-year deal and starred for the club's under-21 side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Edwards featured in 49 England youth appearances, scoring 15 goals - but he's never played for the under-21's and above

However, a loan spell at Dutch side Excelsior saw Edwards wish to try his hand abroad, joining Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes on a permanent deal - and with some outstanding performances in Portugal, he swiftly joined Sporting.

He's played 110 games for the Lisbon-based side, notching 21 goals in the process and having won the Primera Liga this season, it's easy to see why he is hot in demand after being compared to Lionel Messi. A fee of £17million has been touted with Tottenham and West Ham United also interested, with Tottenham having a 35 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

