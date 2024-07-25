Highlights Crystal Palace agree £12.6m deal for Ismaila Sarr from Marseille.

Sarr expected to replace Olise on the wing after his £50m move to Bayern Munich.

Eagles set to miss out on Sessegnon and Smith Rowe to Fulham though.

Crystal Palace have agreed a £12.6million deal with Marseille to sign winger Ismaila Sarr, according to David Ornstein.

The Eagles have been keen to add to their attacking options all summer after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and have now found an agreement with the Ligue 1 club for the Senegal international.

Personal terms have been agreed already and a medical is expected to take place in the coming days before the 26-year-old puts pen-to-paper on a deal at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Agree Sarr Deal

Sarr will replace Olise on the wing

Ornstein has now reported that Crystal Palace have reached an agreement in principle with Marseille to sign Sarr for a fee of around €15m (£12.6m). The 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical, with personal terms already in place.

The former Watford star, who was described as a "freak" by former teammate Ben Foster, has spent last season with Marseille and accumulated five goals and six assists in 35 appearances, but is now set to return to England already.

Palace have already signed Daichi Kamada and Chadi Riad to bolster Olivier Glasner's squad this summer, with lots of interest in star attacker Eberechi Eze who could yet leave the club and follow Olise out of the door.

Ismaila Sarr Ligue 1 stats 2023/24 Games 15(8) Goals 3 Assists 4 Take Ons Completed % 31.1%

During his time at Watford the Senegal star, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Garth Crooks, managed 41 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League and Championship in 153 appearances for the Hornets, before a move to Marseille worth £15million.

Glasner took over from Roy Hodgson in February and led the south London club to a 10th place finish in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sarr has scored 13 goals and registered six assists for Senegal in 64 caps.

Related Fulham Beat Crystal Palace to Ryan Sessegnon Signing Fulham have agreed a deal to sign free-agent Ryan Sessegnon, despite him training with Crystal Palace recently.

Palace miss out on Smith Rowe deal

Fulham close to agreement for Gunners star

A deal for Sarr has emerged as the priority for Palace after Fulham closed in on a deal for Smith Rowe, who was also a major target for chiefs at Selhurst Park.

Fulham and Arsenal are close to a deal worth around £35million to take the England international to Craven Cottage, while they are also set to complete a deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer following his release from Tottenham in the summer.

Sessegnon has undergone a medical upon a return to the club where he made a breakthrough in the Championship, which earned him a big-money move to Spurs before he was hit by injuries and failed to make an impact.

Palace are hopeful of keeping hold of star man Eberechi Eze, after it emerged that Tottenham have been in contact with his agents about a transfer while Manchester City are also keen on the playmaker, who featured for England at Euro 2024.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.