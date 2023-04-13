Crystal Palace target Jack Clarke could be a 'good replacement' for Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is currently on the books of Sky Bet Championship outfit Sunderland since being bought from Tottenham Hotspur last year in a deal that could end up costing a fee of £10 million after add-ons and he has impressed this season with his consistent performances at the Stadium of Light.

Crystal Palace latest news - Jack Clarke

Recently, The Sun have claimed that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Sunderland winger Clarke with a view to making a potential swoop for his services in case Zaha chooses to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Zaha's contract is set to expire at Crystal Palace at the end of this campaign and there is no sign that the Ivory Coast international is willing to commit to new terms any time soon.

Interest is said to be high in Zaha, with a report from The Daily Star detailing that both Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen on securing his signature in the off-season on a free transfer.

Clarke is being sought after as a possible replacement and has impressed in the English second-tier this term, featuring 43 times in all competitions for the Black Cats, registering ten goals and nine assists in that time, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Jack Clarke?

Transfer insider Jones thinks that Clarke could be an ideal alternative for Crystal Palace if Zaha is to depart the south London club this summer.

Jones told GMS: "It's an interesting link; Crystal Palace have to look along this route now because they basically know that Zaha isn't staying. He could be a good replacement for him."

Would Jack Clarke be a good replacement for Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park?

Anyone stepping into the shoes of Zaha will have big boots to fill at Selhurst Park; however, Clarke is certainly someone with the potential to grow into a Premier League player and would be an exciting addition to Crystal Palace's already talented squad.

WhoScored shows that the 22-year-old has managed to obtain an average rating of 7.05/10 in his performances for Sunderland this term and has been the second-most consistent performer at the club behind free-scoring striker Ross Stewart at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke has also performed 116 shot-creating actions in the Sky Bet Championship this season, according to FBRef, showing his ability to regularly fashion opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Sunderland are four points off the play-off positions in the English second tier with just five games to go and need a sharp turnaround to have a shot at promotion.

If they do miss out, Clarke would surely be tempted by the possibility of a return to the top flight with Crystal Palace in 2023/24.