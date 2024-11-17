Crystal Palace are prioritising a move to sign an attacker during the January transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It's been a difficult campaign for the Eagles as they've attempted to move forward without Michael Olise, who joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in the summer. Oliver Glasner's side have scored just eight goals this season in the Premier League as they clearly miss Olise's influence in the final third.

Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr were brought in during the summer window as attacking reinforcement, but the Palace duo are yet to set the world alight at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta has struggled to replicate his form of last term, meaning the Eagles have looked blunt in attack.

Crystal Palace to Prioritise Attacking Signing

The Eagles have lacked creativity

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a priority for the January transfer window is for Crystal Palace to freshen up their attacking options. In the opening few months of the campaign, Glasner's side have lacked creativity and the capital club are working on solutions to solve their problems in the final third.

Palace are planning to bring in at least one new forward in the winter window who can add a creative spark. Olise provided six assists in just 14 Premier League starts, while they also lost Jordan Ayew who created more goals than any other Palace player in the Premier League last term.

Crystal Palace - 2024/2024 Premier League Stats Statistic Crystal Palace Premier League Rank Goals Per Match 0.7 19th Expected Goals 14 15th Big Chances 22 16th Touches In Opposition Box 254 14th Shots On Target Per Match 4.9 10th FotMob Rating 6.76 15th

The main issue Palace currently have is they have a small budget to work with in the January transfer window. The Eagles are going to have to be smart in terms of identifying talent that can give them an edge for the right price.

Palace Also Eyeing Midfield Addition

Andy Diouf is a target

Crystal Palace could also look to add another midfielder to their ranks, but possibly at the end of the season, we have previously reported. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace are among the sides who are considering a move to sign Lens midfielder Andy Diouf, while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also keen.

Scouts across Europe have been monitoring the progress of Diouf, who moved to Lens in 2023 from Basel for a fee of £13m. The Eagles are contemplating testing Lens' resolve in 2025, but the Ligue 1 side are in a strong negotiating position. Diouf still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which reportedly allows him to take home around £15k-a-week.

All stats courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 17/11/2024