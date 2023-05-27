Crystal Palace are “definitely interested” in signing Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma at Selhurst Park, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles will look to strengthen their squad throughout the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Jefferson Lerma

As per transfer guru talkSPORT, Lerma is set to leave Bournemouth as a free agent and join Crystal Palace on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The 28-year-old, described as an “enforcer” by The Sun's Alan Nixon, sees his £55,000 per-week contract at the Vitality Stadium expire this summer.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the south London outfit, currently managed by Roy Hodgson, are now an attractive prospect for a new manager.

Crook believes that Lerma would bring “a bit of bite” to Palace’s midfield should he move from the south coast to the capital, as the Eagles look to bolster their options heading into next season.

What has Crook said about Crystal Palace and Lerma?

Speaking about the possibility of Lerma moving to Palace, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m told it’s a possibility. I was told last weekend it still could go either way in terms of if he stays at Bournemouth. There’s a contract offer for him [at Bournemouth]. It’s not money motivated, but if he does leave, it'll be with their best wishes.

“I think Palace are definitely interested. He's on a free transfer. He’s proven in the Premier League and will bring a bit of bite to their midfield.

“West Ham are also keen as well as clubs in Spain. All options are probably still on the table.”

What next for Crystal Palace and Lerma?

Lerma has been of excellent service to Bournemouth since his £25m arrival from Levante in the summer of 2018, but it now looks as if his time by the south coast could be up.

The 33-cap Colombia international has made over 180 appearances for the Cherries, registering 20 goal contributions and helping the club regain promotion to the Premier League after being relegated in 2020.

With Luka Milivojevic, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and James McArthur set for a departure from Selhurst Park this summer, the free transfer of Lerma would be a sensible addition.

But whether Palace can convince the Bournemouth star to make the move to Selhurst Park is something that the Eagles hierarchy need to work out in the coming weeks.