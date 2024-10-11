Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma was left out of Colombia’s starting eleven for the first time in five games during their surprise 1-0 loss to Bolivia on Thursday night.

Bolivia’s hopes of reaching the World Cup for only the fourth time in their history were given a huge boost as they stunned Colombia in a narrow contest. The result led local media to question some of Colombia’s tactical decisions, including Lerma’s omission from the starting line-up.

The holding midfielder injected life into Los Cafeteros' play when he came on in the 63rd minute and had two chances to score, including a clear header. Lerma made 27 touches after coming on for the final half-hour, completing 17 of his 20 passes, according to SofaScore.

Despite dominating the match with 65% possession and 20 shots on goal, Colombia were unable to find the back of the net, as Bolivia held firm to secure their third consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, even after being reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute.

Lerma Dropped in Bolivia Loss

‘Should have started’

Colombian outlet FutbolRed gave Lerma a 6/10 rating for his performance on Thursday night, noting that the 29-year-old had noticeably improved the team's balance in midfield:

“He noticeably improved his balance in the middle (he should have started) and had two scoring chances, one with a very clear header.”

Lerma earned his 51st cap for Colombia on Thursday and is one of the most experienced midfielders in the squad, alongside veterans James Rodriguez and Mateus Uribe.

The 29-year-old has featured in five of Crystal Palace's seven Premier League matches this season, amassing 304 minutes under Oliver Glasner.

Lerma started the season slowly and has been in the starting line-up for just four games under the Austrian manager, despite his heavy involvement at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, where he also spent time playing as a centre-back.

Reports in Turkey have now claimed that Lerma could follow in the footsteps of former Palace star Wilfried Zaha, with Galatasaray considering a move for the midfielder in January.

Lerma has less than 24 months remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, with an option for a further season.

Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 3 Interceptions per 90 1.47 Clearances per 90 2.06 Tackles per 90 0.59 Pass accuracy % 79.1 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 304

Mateta Could Depart Eagles

After a slow season start

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be the next big name to leave Crystal Palace amid his slow start to the season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Frenchman has struggled to replicate the goalscoring form he showed at the end of last season, having scored just twice this term, both in one game against Leicester City.

Mateta was reportedly open to leaving Crystal Palace in the summer, but the club refused to sell after he emerged as a key performer under Glasner last season, scoring 16 goals in 35 league appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.