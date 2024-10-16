Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma produced an impressive display in Colombia's 4-0 win over Chile on Tuesday, described as the 'lynchpin' between the defence and the attack by Colombian national media.

In a tightly fought first-half in Barranquilla, Davinson Sanchez' header from a corner broke the deadlock eleven minutes before the break. The floodgates opened in the second period, with Luis Diaz stroking home from a Chile mistake, before late goals from Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra put the game beyond the away side.

The result leaves Colombia second in the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying table, three points behind leaders Argentina with eight matches to play. Lerma, who was limited to just a short cameo against Bolivia last week, delivered an accomplished performance in the middle of the park, providing the defensive platform for the talented Colombia attackers to flourish.

Lerma the 'Lynchpin' For Colombia

He completed 89% of his passes

A Premier League stalwart since 2018, Lerma joined Palace last summer on a free transfer, after his contract at Bournemouth expired. Starting 27 league games last season for the Eagles, the former Levante midfielder stepped up to the plate in Cheick Doucoure's absence, although he hasn't fully established himself as an indispensable cog under Oliver Glasner.

Starting just three of seven league matches this season, with the likes of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada often picked ahead of him, Lerma will be eager to impress at every opportunity as he looks to work his way up the pecking order at Selhurst Park. He'll have achieved this last night, producing a heroic showing in the middle of the park for Colombia, alongside Richard Rios and James Rodriguez.

Colombian publication AS waxed lyrical about the 29-year-old, praising his defensive work that prevented Chile having any joy in los Cafeteros' final third:

"The defensive midfielder returned to the starting lineup and took over the front line. He was very reliable with interceptions, tackles and tackles, preventing the Chilean national team from going beyond three-quarters of the field. He was the lynchpin between the defence and the attack."

Completing 89% of his passes, El Heraldo commended the balance he provided Colombia, awarding him a seven out of ten for his efforts:

"He is definitely the balance of the national team. With him on the field, the rest look more compact. Good commitment."

Palace travel to the East Midlands to take on Nottingham Forest on Monday night, with Glasner perhaps more confident in fielding Lerma from the start against Nuno Espirito Santo's side after this excellent outing for his national team.

Lerma's Statistics vs Chile Minutes Played 90 Touches 52 Accurate Passes 40/45 (89%) Tackles Won 1/1 (100%) Interceptions 2 Ball Recoveries 4 Passes Into the Final Third 7

Palace Eyeing Chilwell

The defender is surplus to requirements at Chelsea

It's ultimately been a disappointing start to the new season for Palace, with Glasner's side sat in the bottom three, yet to win a game in the league. It appears as though the South Londoners are already making plans to improve their squad in January as they look to ensure they don't end up in a relegation battle, with reports emerging suggesting they're eyeing a move for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell has been ostracised by the Blues, and is yet to feature in a Premier League game under new boss Enzo Maresca. As a result, the West Londoners are willing to part ways with the England international at the soonest possible opportunity, and this could be as early as this January.

