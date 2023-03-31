Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will hope that Joachim Andersen and Vicente Guaita can return to action as quickly as possible at Selhurst Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles duo both suffered from respective injury issues before the international break.

Crystal Palace injury news – Joachim Andersen and Vicente Guaita

Andersen had to be replaced by James Tomkins in Palace’s starting XI to face Arsenal in the Eagles’ last fixture, having felt an issue with his calf in the warm-up.

Then-caretaker boss Paddy McCarthy told reporters after the game (via London World): “He felt his calf in the warm-up. We had to make a late change, which unsettled us somewhat.”

But in what will come as a boost to Hodgson and the Palace faithful, the South London Press understands that Guaita has returned to first-team training this week, ahead of the visit of Leicester City this weekend.

Backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also returned to the training pitches, indicating that Hodgson should have a senior option between the sticks in his second debut as Eagles boss.

And Taylor has described Andersen and Guaita – who earn a combined £150,000 per week – as “very important players” for Crystal Palace.

What has Taylor said about Anderson and Guaita?

On Hodgson’s desire for a return to action for the duo, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they are very important players, particularly Andersen, who has worn the armband for most of the season when Luka Milivojevic hasn't been there.

“Andersen is a good player. I talked about that recruitment, I think Andersen and Guehi were two really good signings.”

How have Andersen and Guaita performed this season?

Andersen and Guaita have provided a solid base at the back from which Palace can build, but their defensive nous is needed more than ever as they look to secure their Premier League status come the end of the season.

Andersen has made 22 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this term, hitting the back of the net once whilst helping the side keep five keep clean sheets when he’s been in the side.

Meanwhile, Guaita had been an ever-present in the top flight until injury ruled him out of clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal and has kept the ball out of the back of the net on six occasions this season.

Therefore, with clashes against the majority of their relegation rivals still to come, Hodgson will hope that two of his most experienced options in the squad will be fit and firing for the Premier League’s run-in.