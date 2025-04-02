Crystal Palace are eyeing a stunning summer move to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham for Oliver Glasner, according to talkSPORT.

The Eagles are flying high so far this season after a slow start, and have reached the FA Cup semi-finals while they are also pushing for a place in Europe via their Premier League finishing spot for next season too.

Palace are expected to be busy in the transfer market once again this summer and Glasner has identified the Championship sensation Bellingham as someone who could bolster the club's options.

Crystal Palace Want Bellingham Deal

Sunderland set for 'mass exodus' if they miss promotion

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, has lit up the Championship in recent years and has emerged as one of the most sought after young talents in England.

Described as a "freak of nature" by his current captain Dan Neil, Bellingham is now expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer amid major interest from the Premier League and Europe, and Crystal Palace have entered the race for his signature.

However, Sunderland are still hopeful of being able to keep hold of the former Birmingham City star - but that depends massively on the Black Cats earning promotion through the playoffs this season.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 3,027

Sunderland are currently well-placed for a finish in the top-six of the Championship but automatic promotion looks too far away as things stand, meaning they will need to win the playoffs to go up. That is obviously far from certain, and talkSPORT suggest their could be a 'mass exodus' at the club should they fail.

That would open the door for Bellingham to leave, and Palace are ready to repeat their trick of signing the second-tier's best players after the successes they have had with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton in recent years.

Midfield is clearly a position that Glasner wants to strengthen amid links to Ligue 1 star Andy Diouf too, while veteran star Will Hughes is set to pen a contract extension to keep him at Selhurst Park.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2025.