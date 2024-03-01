Highlights John Textor wants to increase his stake in Crystal Palace, and he believes fans should be supportive of this move.

Palace have made strides in establishing themselves as a Premier League club, focusing on young players and sustainability.

New manager Oliver Glasner brings ambition to the team, aiming to grow and develop in the top flight.

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor currently owns 45% of the Eagles, but he's now confirmed that he wants to buy more shares, and he's suggested that all the supporters at Selhurst Park should be on board.

Palace recently appointed Oliver Glasner to replace Roy Hodgson after supporters had shown their frustration with how the club is being run. Textor arrived at Selhurst Park back in 2021, and although the Eagles haven't seen any success in terms of trophies, they've established themselves as a Premier League club, targeting young up-and-coming players and making themselves sustainable.

John Textor wants more shares in Palace

The co-owner reveals all in interview

Speaking to the BBC, Textor has confirmed that he is interested in buying more shares in the capital club, and he believes that every Palace fan would want him to do so...

"Would I love to own the majority of Crystal Palace? I think every fan of Crystal Palace should love that I want to buy more shares, that [shareholder David] Blitzer wants to buy more shares, that [shareholder] Josh Harris wants to buy more shares. How can people be upset about this?"

Palace fans will always want to see more from the club, but to be promoted to the Premier League and rarely look like they're going to drop back down to the Championship has been an impressive achievement over the years. The Eagles now have an ambitious manager who can help them grow and develop in England's top flight, rather than Hodgson who, with respect, was never going to be managing for more than a few years.

Textor also earns shares in French side Lyon, Brazilian outfit Botafogo, and Jupiler Pro League club RWD Molenbeek, so he's no stranger to working in football. Many of the Palace supporters have voiced their frustrations about the running of the club and they will want to see their side go to the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since returning to the Premier League in 2013/2014, Palace have finished in the top 10 just once.

Palace facing fight to keep hold of Michael Olise

The French forward is starting to attract interest

According to i News, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to implement a new transfer strategy at Manchester United, with Palace's Michael Olise one of their targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Red Devils are to focus on a younger profile of players in their recruitment while also using data to identify targets.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that United have just one categorical and endorsed target as it stands - Olise. Despite signing a new contract back in 2023, reports have suggested that his new deal contains a release clause. As a result, it could be difficult for the Eagles to keep hold of him ahead of next season.

