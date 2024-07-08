Highlights Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the race for Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

The France youth international is also a target for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Palace are looking to boost their attacking options following the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace are among the clubs keen on signing Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche this summer, according to recent reports.

It has been a relatively quiet summer for the Eagles so far with just two incomings. Chadi Riad signed from Barcelona for £14million, while Daichi Kamada joined from Lazio on a free transfer.

In terms of outgoings, there has only been one major departure so far as Michael Olise signed for Bayern Munich for a reported £50.8million. They also face a battle to keep Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer, who are both attracting interest from elsewhere.

Palace ‘Join’ Akliouche Race

The youngster is also wanted by PSG

Crystal Palace have joined the race for Akliouche this summer, according to the latest reports. Fabrizio Romano claims the 22-year-old is on the London club’s list this transfer window, although they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano notes that he is attracting interest from a number of clubs, but Monaco are hopeful they can retain the player who has been described as a "beautiful player to watch" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. The journalist cites comments from club director Thiago Scuro, who insists they are confident the midfielder will stay and they have already opened talks to extend his contract.

The France youth international joined Monaco’s academy set-up in 2027 and he progressed through the ranks to make the step up to the first team aged 20 in 2022. He signed a contract extension in May last year and his current deal is set to expire in 2026.

Maghnes Akliouche 2023/24 stats for Monaco in all competitions Stat: Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,761

Akliouche has already amassed over 50 senior appearances for Monaco and has scored nine goals so far. He made his France under-23 debut earlier this year under manager Thierry Henry.

Palace ‘Waiting’ for Philogene

A number of Premier League clubs are keen on the winger

Palace face an anxious wait for the decision of Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, according to reports. The England youth international is expected to move on this summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

However, Romano reported last week that a move to La Liga broke down and the 22-year-old is prioritising Premier League clubs. In the most recent update, the journalist claims Ipswich Town, Everton and Palace are the three clubs who submitted proposals to the player.

He reports the three clubs are awaiting the player’s decision and one is expected soon. Philogene joined Hull from Aston Villa only last summer and he scored 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances last term.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.