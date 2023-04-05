Crystal Palace forwards Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta “suddenly look like different players” at Selhurst Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles re-appointed manager Roy Hodgson during the international break, who won his first game back in charge last weekend.

After 12 matches without a win in 2023, Palace were left with no choice but to part ways with head coach Patrick Vieira, with the south London outfit dangerously slipping into a relegation battle.

Hodgson – who initially departed Selhurst Park at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season – returned to the dugout in last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City, in which the Eagles amassed 31 shots.

Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and centre-back Joachim Andersen will be key players to the 75-year-old’s chances of keeping Palace in the Premier League.

But the journalist has now singled out Ayew and Mateta for praise after the former assisted the latter for a 90+4-minute winner in what could be a season-defining three points for Palace.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace?

When asked if Palace’s shots total in last weekend’s victory has eased fans' worries about Hodgson bringing a brand of negative football to Selhurst Park, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “It probably has to be honest. I felt it wouldn’t get worse for them with Hodgson coming into the job. It could have been because they were drawing matches instead of losing most of them.

“But when you're not scoring goals, if you score one, it's already an improvement.

“It was a great win. If you said before the game that Crystal Palace would win 2-1, I think it would have been received unbelievably because of how boring it's been.

“The key was that Mateta and Ayew suddenly look like different players.”

How have Ayew and Mateta performed for Crystal Palace this season?

Ayew and Mateta – who earn a combined £85,000 per week – haven’t had productive campaigns at Palace this term and will hope that their combination for last weekend’s winning goal will be a catalyst for an upturn in form in the final weeks of the season.

The former has bagged just one goal and provided two assists in the Premier League this term, whilst Mateta’s strike was just the second time he’s hit the back of the net in the top-flight this term.

However, Palace will need all their attacking players to be playing at their maximum level heading into the last games of the season as the south London outfit scramble to retain their Premier League status for another season.