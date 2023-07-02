Crystal Palace could be a tempting option for PSV Eindhoven right-back Jordan Teze this summer, presenter HLTCO has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Selhurst Park outfit could look to bolster Roy Hodgson’s squad during the current transfer market as they look ahead to next season.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

With Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne being the only two out-and-out right-back options in Hodgson’s squad this term, the 75-year-old Crystal Palace head coach may want to add another body in that department.

The south London outfit achieved an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last term and will look to build on that this season and aim for the top half after a flirtation with relegation last time out.

But to achieve this, reinforcements will be necessary, and Teze could be the ideal option to bolster the Eagles’ ranks in the full-back department.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has also backed Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs to be a “great signing” in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, should the club get a deal for the 23-year-old over the line.

But HLTCO has kept his eye on Teze for “at least a year” and believes he could bolster the Palace ranks, having played for the Netherlands at every level, from the U16s to the senior side.

What has HLTCO said about Crystal Palace and Teze?

HLTCO told GIVEMESPORT: “One player I've had an eye on for at least a year now is Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven. He is a player that I would like to see come in.

“He's still only 23 years old. He's played for the Dutch national side at every level, from the U16s to the U21s. He now has three caps for the Netherlands at full international level.

“Whilst PSV are a big club, I feel the pull of Crystal Palace, the Premier League, and London may well tempt him.

“He made over 25 appearances for PSV last season. He's someone that I feel could bolster our ranks.”

Would Teze be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

With Clyne and Ward both aged 32 and 33, respectively, Teze could be the ideal option to come in and nail down the right-back spot at Palace for the long-term future.

Last season, the three-cap Netherlands international made 43 appearances for PSV in all competitions, providing five assists, having been deployed at right-back and centre-back.

The 6 foot defender played in over 2000 minutes of Eredivisie football last term, making 1.8 tackles per game according to WhoScored, showing he is a capable presence in the backline when operating in either the centre of defence or at full-back.

Therefore, Teze may feel now is the time to step up to one of Europe’s top domestic leagues, with Crystal Palace being the ideal profile club for him to demonstrate his talents on the biggest stage.