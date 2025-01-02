Crystal Palace are admirers of Olympique Lyonnais attacker Rayan Cherki, whose future is up in the air amid the Ligue 1 club's financial struggles, as per The Telegraph's Sam Dean.

The 21-year-old's stock continues to grow at the Groupama Stadium amid a fine spell with Pierre Sage's side. The tricky French youngster has managed five goals and seven assists in 18 games across competitions.

Lyon are under pressure to improve their financial situation this month or risk relegation to Ligue 2. Les Gones have been slapped with a provisional relegation, and if they don't get their finances in shape by the end of the season, they will be sent to the second division of French football.

Cherki is their prized possession but could fetch a significant fee if sold, alerting Liverpool. However, the Reds have yet to contact the Frenchman's club about their attacking midfielder, who has a year left on his contract.

Palace could do with freshening up Oliver Glasner's attacking options at Selhurst Park amid a topsy-turvy season. Daichi Kamada arrived as a free agent last summer, but the Japanese star has been disappointing when called upon in an attacking midfield role.

Crystal Palace Like Lyon's Dribbling Gem Cherki

Thierry Henry explained why the Eagles should swoop

Dean notes that Palace and Fulham eye the 'exceptionally talented' Cherki, although it's unknown whether he'd be interested in moving to England. He could be waiting for a European competing club to make their move as he continues flourishing for Lyon.

Thierry Henry managed Cherki while in charge of France's U21 team, and he backed the versatile attacker for a bright future. The Arsenal legend said he'd 'never seen a player in history who dribbles as quickly as him'. Those dribbling abilities have lit up French football since he debuted for Lyon's senior team in October 2019.

Palace's inconsistent form has come partly because of a lack of creativity, and Glasner's men have netted just 20 goals in 19 games. They sit 15th in the Premier League table and will want to liven up their midfield with a player as exciting as Cherki.

Rayan Cherki's Stats Ligue 1 (2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 6 Key Passes 2.1 Accurate Long Balls 1.2 (81%) Accurate Crosses 0.8 (20%) Successful Dribbles 1.9 (51%) Ground Duels Won 3.6 (46%)

A midfield overhaul could ensue in January, and that doesn't only involve Cherki arriving at Selhurst Park. The Eagles are also eyeing Juventus' out-of-favor 23-year-old midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, although they reportedly face competition from Fulham and West Ham United for the Italian.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.