Former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could make a shock return to Selhurst Park as Turkish outfit Galatasaray are reportedly ready to offload him, according to the Mirror.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a solid debut season in Turkey, but Galatasaray reportedly can no longer afford his £300,000-a-week wages amid the club’s difficult financial situation.

The Mirror suggests Galatasaray are ‘happy’ to sell Zaha this summer in a cut-price deal as he is now placed on the transfer market – Premier League clubs are aware.

Palace, alongside Wolves and West Ham, are keen and keeping tabs on Zaha’s situation in Turkey – the Ivorian winger could be forced to reduce his salary drastically if he were to return to England this summer.

Galatasaray’s top earner, Zaha helped the Turkish side lift the league title last year, registering 12 goal contributions in the process.

A return to Crystal Palace, where he spent nine top-flight seasons before departing for Turkey, now seems to be on the cards as the Eagles are looking to bolster their squad amid fears of multiple star departures this summer.

Oliver Glasner’s side are about to lose winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich – the 22-year-old is set to sign a long-term deal with the Bavarians - while they announced the capture of Daichi Kamada on Monday morning.

Zaha Eyed by Premier League Clubs

Galatasaray stint coming to an end

According to the Mirror, Galatasaray are ready to let Zaha leave for a ‘nominal fee’ this summer as they are keen to offload his hefty contract.

The report suggests the 31-year-old could also leave on a free transfer and receive a payoff from the Turkish side, since his contract is still valid for two more seasons.

Zaha, who made 458 appearances for his boyhood club Crystal Palace, could be making a return to Selhurst Park this summer under new manager Glasner, the Mirror have suggested.

However, it remains to be seen if the Eagles are willing to pursue a deal for the veteran winger, who will turn 32 in November.

Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray Stats (2023-24) Appearances 42 Goals 10 Assists 5 Yellow cards 3 Minutes played 2,110

GMS has reported previously that Palace are targeting young starlets to replace Olise this summer, including 19-year-old Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa and Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham.

The Eagles could be forced to bring in several reinforcements this summer as multiple stars are being linked with an exit, including centre-back Marc Guehi and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Palace ‘Fear’ Eberechi Eze Exit

After Michael Olise’s departure

Crystal Palace are concerned Eberechi Eze could follow Michael Olise out the door this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Key personnel at Selhurst Park are worried over Eze’s potential exit this summer as multiple Premier League sides are closely following his situation.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key player for Palace in recent seasons, helping the club finish 10th in the Premier League last season.

Eze, who reportedly has a £60m release clause in his current deal with the Eagles, is being eyed by both north London sides, Arsenal and Tottenham, in this transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.