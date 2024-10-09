Crystal Palace could edge ahead of Manchester United and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in the race to sign Hammarby youngster Bazoumana Toure, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the Eagles prepared to step their interest up in the coming weeks ahead of a 2025 move for the 18-year-old winger.

Toure has been in fine form for the Swedish outfit since joining just seven months ago, and his fine adaptation to European football has already seen suitors join the list of interested parties, including Palace. Oliver Glasner's men are struggling in the Premier League after going winless so far this season, sitting on just three points in the top-flight despite the promise shown towards the end of the previous campaign; but they could boost morale at Selhurst Park with the signing of Toure, who could come in at the turn of the new year less than 12 months after he joined Hammarby from his home nation.

Palace Ready to Ramp Up Toure Efforts

The winger has been in fine form for Hammarby

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Toure is being looked at closely by Palace's transfer team as the Eagles ponder a potential move for his services.

The Hammarby star currently has a valuation of £8million set by his club, who are enjoying his burst of form after signing him from Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimosas in March, with seven goals in just 19 games for the Swedish outfit alongside three assists.

United have also been linked, alongside Celtic, who have been one of the clubs to scout him in recent months - which GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier in the season. But Palace's interest is understood to be high, and they may look to advance a deal to an 'active' level at the turn of the year once the transfer window opens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner has won nine of his 22 games in charge of Crystal Palace.

Eagles chiefs are aware that the player is only 18, but he has an extremely high ceiling in terms of potential, and their early move to sign him ahead of more attractive suitors could pay dividends before big clubs begin to circle Hammerby more seriously for their star asset.

The Allsvenskan Is a Treasure Chest Of Talent

Premier League clubs could look to venture to the Scandinavian league

The Swedish league is largely overlooked by Premier League clubs, but the national team has a plethora of stars and the likes of Lucas Bergvall moving to Tottenham Hotspur shows that there is some top quality talent in the Allsvenskan to pick up.

Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Dejan Kulusevski and Anthony Elanga are just a few of the names who have burst through the youth system in the Scandinavian country, and although Toure hails from Ivory Coast, he is another who could make himself a household name in the Premier League when coming from the Swedish top-flight.

Celtic have a hefty pot to spend having sold Matt O'Riley and Jota in the past calendar year or so, alongside their Champions League money, and they could rival Palace - but the Eagles are notorious for bringing young talents through the club including Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi.

And, alongside academy star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who is excelling at Sheffield United, the duo could sort Palace's wing ranks for some time if Toure does make the move to south London.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.