Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi ahead of a potential swoop for him, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, a lot will depend on what league Palace find themselves in next season, according to O'Rourke.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Kyogo Furuhashi

As per Football Insider, Palace have been scouting Kyogo and are planning to make a move for the 28-year-old.

In regard to how much he could cost, the same outlet states that a bid of around £15m may be needed to get him out of Celtic Park.

Palace could do with the arrival of a new forward in the summer, with none of their current options yet to reach double figures this season, as shown on BBC Sport.

As well as that, Wilfried Zaha is also out of contract at the end of the campaign, so reinforcements are going to be needed at Selhurst Park it seems.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kyogo Furuhashi and Crystal Palace?

O'Rourke says Palace have been monitoring Kyogo but thinks a move to south London is unlikely if the Eagles get relegated.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on him to see if he will be somebody that they can maybe lure down to England like other previous players in Scotland have been. But a lot will depend on where Crystal Palace find themselves next season, whether they're in the Premier League or not.

"If they go down, I think there's no chance they could sign Furuhashi, but if they were to secure Premier League survival, maybe that might give them an opportunity to try and sign the Japanese forward this summer. But it'll take big money, I think, for Celtic to consider letting him go."

Would Kyogo Furuhashi be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

He certainly has the potential to be. His numbers at Celtic have been pretty impressive since his arrival from Vissel Kobe.

As per Transfermarkt, the Japan international has scored 28 goals in 41 appearances for the Bhoys this season.

It's the kind of firepower Palace could do with; however, the above doesn't always translate to the Premier League.

Odsonne Édouard, for example, made the move from Celtic to Palace after tearing up Scottish football but has struggled in England. While the Frenchman was able to score 16 league goals in his last full season in Glasgow, he only managed six in his first campaign in London (also via Transfermarkt).

It's perhaps something Palace need to consider before they go and fork out £15m on Kyogo this summer should Roy Hodgson's men avoid the drop.