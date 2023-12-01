Highlights Cheick Doucoure is expected to be out of action for up to six months after suffering an Achilles injury during Crystal Palace's defeat to Luton Town last weekend.

The defensive midfielder has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations and there are fears that he will not feature again this season.

Doucoure's extended spell on the treatment table comes a matter of months after he was valued at £70million amid interest from Liverpool.

Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure's injury is 'a bit of a disaster' at Selhurst Park, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how the extended period on the sidelines could have an impact on the remainder of the campaign.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson, who has remained in the hot-seat after penning a fresh one-year contract ahead of the campaign getting underway, will be unable to call upon the Mali international for the foreseeable future after he was forced off during the defeat to Luton Town last weekend.

It could result in the 76-year-old tactician altering his plans in the transfer market, having spent more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer, with the opening of the winter window just a matter of weeks away.

Doucoure recovery timeline emerges

Doucoure is set to be out of action for up to six months after suffering a serious Achilles problem during the narrow loss to Premier League strugglers Luton, according to MailOnline, and there are doubts over whether he will be in line to feature again before the campaign reaches its climax.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who has been on Palace's books since sealing a £21million move from French outfit Lens last year, has been ruled out of the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations as a result of the serious injury meaning he needed to be stretchered off at Kenilworth Road.

It is understood that the south Londoners are fearful that Doucoure will not be in line to compete for a place in the matchday squad until next term after he has undergone tests to determine the severity of the issue, and that will come as a significant blow after putting in a number of impressive performances.

How Cheick Doucoure ranks among his Crystal Palace teammates in the Premier League this season Tackles 1st Interceptions 2nd Pass success percentage 3rd Average passes per game 4th Key passes 6th Average match rating 6th All statistics according to WhoScored

The 23-year-old has been a key man since his arrival in the capital, with him making 47 appearances, and that resulted in Palace fighting to keep him out of Liverpool's clutches after he emerged as a target during the summer transfer window.

Hodgson responded to the Merseyside outfit plotting a move for Doucoure by slapping a £70million price tag on him, and the stance paid off as he ended up staying at Selhurst Park and remaining one of the first names on the team sheet before being forced onto the treatment table.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool had a genuine interest in luring the Palace fans' favourite to Anfield as they looked to recover from losing the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson during the summer.

Jones believes Doucoure's extended period on the sidelines is catastrophic for Palace as, following an underwhelming run of form, it has left Hodgson with a threadbare squad ahead of the short trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

The reputable reporter has hinted that being forced to contend with being unable to call upon the £60,000-per-week earner could result in the Eagles being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Doucoure's injury and being without him is a bit of a disaster. Palace have a pretty thin squad already, and now there is worry about how they will pad out the matchday squad. "They're going to have to start including youngsters here and start to look for the best players that can make the step up. That's not ideal for Roy Hodgson, in this moment, because they've recently suffered some bad results that have probably caught Hodgson unaware. "I don't think he would genuinely have thought that Crystal Palace would be looking over their shoulders in the second half of the season and worrying about a relegation battle."

Guehi hands Palace major transfer boost

Marc Guehi is eager to remain with Palace until the end of the season despite being courted by a number of clubs, according to 90min, as he does not want to put his place in the England squad in jeopardy ahead of Euro 2024.

The report suggests the central defender - who has been on the Eagles' books since sealing a switch worth £18million from Chelsea two years ago - is being tracked by Premier League rivals Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, while reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest.

Guehi's stance comes as a particular blow for Manchester United as they had been completing background checks after being identified as Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag's number one target ahead of the January transfer window.

Related Crystal Palace have to 'scrape by' amid 'sad' squad situation Crystal Palace have had some injuries to key players this season at Selhurst Park.

The 23-year-old has attracted further admirers in the form of Arsenal, Manchester City and ex-employers Chelsea after establishing himself as a key cog in Palace's plans, but the south Londoners find themselves in a strong negotiating position.

Not only has Guehi made it clear that he is keen to remain at Selhurst Park, but he still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, and they are attempting to discover whether he would be willing to pen an improved deal.