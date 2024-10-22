Crystal Palace may attempt to make a significant statement of intent by enticing Gareth Southgate into the Selhurst Park hot-seat if they decide to sack Oliver Glasner after an underwhelming start to the season has seen them involved in a relegation battle, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

A 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday, courtesy of Chris Wood's long-range effort at the City Ground, resulted in the Eagles equalling their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign and it has led to chairman Steve Parish seriously considering whether to make an alteration in the dugout.

Palace's struggles have come after losing key men Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise during the summer transfer window, with the latter completing a £50million switch to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, and Austrian tactician Glasner is desperately seeking an upturn in results as he aims to save his job.

Eagles May Pursue Southgate if Glasner Axed

Tactician enjoyed spell with south Londoners during playing career

Palace could try to persuade Southgate to make a return to management if they part ways with Glasner, according to GMS sources, despite there being an awareness that he is not planning to embark on a fresh challenge for a year after resigning as England's boss following the Euro 2024 final defeat at the hands of Spain.

The 54-year-old already has an existing relationship with the Eagles' fanbase, thanks to making 117 appearances and chalking up a further 11 goal contributions along the way during his playing career, and Parish has refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to turn his head in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that it will be difficult for Palace to persuade Southgate to make a U-turn over his plans at this stage of the season, particularly with them finding themselves in danger of being embroiled in a battle for Premier League safety, but his availability has made him an option they could explore.

Gareth Southgate's managerial statistics compared to Oliver Glasner Gareth Southgate Oliver Glasner Matches 287 406 Won 138 199 Drawn 64 93 Lost 85 114 Goals for 488 714 Goals against 315 515 Statistics correct as of 22/10/2024

The former Middlesbrough chief walked away from the England job in July, having been on a contract which allowed him to pocket £5million-per-year, and has been working as a technical observer at UEFA as he carefully plots his next managerial move instead of rushing back into the limelight.

Palace are desperate for Glasner to oversee an improved run of form and remain in his current position instead of being forced to wield the axe, GMS sources have learned, but it is likely that he needs to show progress between now and the next international break after Parish has become increasingly concerned thanks to the winless run and lack of goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate averaged 1.05 points-per-game in the Premier League when he was in charge of Middlesbrough

Moyes Open to Taking Selhurst Park Chance

Scotsman ready to return to management after West Ham exit

GMS sources have been told that David Moyes is open to succeeding Glasner at the Palace helm and would be a contender if the opportunity arises, with the Scotsman ready to get back to work after leaving London rivals West Ham United when his contract expired during the summer.

The Europa Conference League-winning manager has plenty of Premier League experience, having been at the helm for 697 top flight matches, while Frank Lampard is also keen on the role despite not currently being considered a frontrunner in the event of Parish heading in an alternative direction.

Graham Potter is admired by Parish and likely to be a contender if Palace go in search of a replacement for Glasner, GMS sources understand, meaning that the south Londoners are keeping their options open even though there is the possibility of trying to tempt Southgate - who has been described as 'unbelievable' by Jude Bellingham - back to familiar surroundings.

Related Glasner Chances of Crystal Palace Sack 'Increasing' Because of Two Managers A 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend saw Palace remain 18th in the table.

The Eagles' current chief is under increasing amounts of pressure despite building up stock with an impressive run of results and performances during the final stages of last season, and Sunday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur along with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers are being viewed as two key clashes.

GMS sources recently revealed that former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Glasner still has the full backing of the dressing room even though a worrying run of results has seen Palace remain in the relegation zone, but time is running out as he looks to ensure he remains at Selhurst Park for the long-term.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt