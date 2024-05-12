Highlights Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is not contemplating whether to allow Oliver Glasner to walk away amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants have been considering the Austrian tactician as an option as they look to appoint Thomas Tuchel's successor.

Palace are desperate to hold onto Glasner and he has shown no indications of wanting to be allowed to leave Selhurst Park ahead of next season.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is 'absolutely untouchable' and will not be allowed to leave Selhurst Park a matter of weeks after his arrival despite gaining interest from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Austrian tactician was handed a two-and-a-half year contract when he succeeded Roy Hodgson in February, and he has gone on to make an instant impact since his move into the Eagles' dugout by leading his current employers to a host of impressive results to break away from a potential Premier League relegation battle.

A 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which followed an eye-catching 4-0 mauling of Manchester United, means that Glasner has led Palace to six victories from his first 12 matches at the helm, but that has led to speculation over whether his reign could be short lived.

Eagles Unwilling to Sanction Glasner Move to Bayern Munich

Austrian tactician already making transfer plans behind the scenes

Palace consider Glasner 'absolutely untouchable' after he has made a positive start in new surroundings, according to Romano, and chairman Steve Parish will not entertain sanctioning his departure so soon after being handed the task of building on the foundations put in place by predecessor Hodgson.

The Italian journalist suggests that the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt head coach - who has chalked up 196 triumphs over the course of his managerial career - is very happy at Selhurst Park, and he has shown no indications of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge as he is already making plans to recruit a new central defender when the summer transfer window opens for business.

It is understood that Bayern Munich have shown interest in Glasner in the last few days after upping the ante in their pursuit of a Thomas Tuchel successor, due to the former Chelsea chief being set to walk away from the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, but he is going nowhere.

Oliver Glasner's managerial record in the Bundesliga compared to Thomas Tuchel Oliver Glasner Thomas Tuchel Matches 136 279 Won 53 135 Drawn 43 64 Lost 40 80 Goals for 212 493 Goals against 184 356 Points-per-game 1.49 1.68 Statistics correct as of 11/05/2024

The 49-year-old showed no signs of being distracted from his current job after Palace's latest success against Wolves this weekend, with him praising Michael Olise during post-match interviews instead of entertaining questions on whether he could be set to make a quickfire exit.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Glasner would be more open to selling Marc Guehi instead of Olise and Eberechi Eze after holding discussions with Parish over how he is intending to reshape the Eagles' squad when he is given the opportunity to tinker with the squad he inherited.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner has only registered one win in eight clashes against Bayern Munich during his managerial career, suffering six defeats along the way

Bavarians Hoped to Take Advantage of Glasner Relationship

Eagles chief is close to Bayern Munich sporting director

Bayern Munich set their sights on landing Glasner after hoping to take advantage of his fruitful relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund, according to Sky Sports Germany, and they held discussions over whether a switch to the Allianz Arena dugout would be possible ahead of next season.

But the report suggests that the Bavarian giants were forced to turn their attentions elsewhere when it was made clear by members of the south Londoners' hierarchy that they would not give clearance for the ex-Wolfsburg chief to move onto pastures new following a bright start to his Selhurst Park reign, resulting in Hansi Flick emerging as the new leading contender.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt