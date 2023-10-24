Highlights Crystal Palace could face an uphill battle to tempt Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna to become Roy Hodgson's eventual successor.

The Northern Irishman's stock has risen since guiding the Tractor Boys back into the Championship thanks to securing promotion from League One.

McKenna has set his sights on eventually managing in the Premier League and Champions League.

Crystal Palace may struggle to lure Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna into the Selhurst Park hot-seat for a key reason, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although current Eagles chief Roy Hodgson penned a new one-year contract to extend his second spell at the helm ahead of the campaign getting underway, it appears that chairman Steve Parish and other members of the hierarchy are making plans for the future.

With Palace aiming to maintain their Premier League status and kick-on after a turbulent season which saw Patrick Vieira get the sack, they are keen to make progress ahead of Hodgson's eventual departure.

McKenna compensation package emerges amid interest

Palace have added McKenna to a shortlist of candidates to potentially succeed Hodgson, according to respected journalist Alan Nixon, after they have been impressed with how he has turned Ipswich's fortunes around since his appointment at Portman Road.

The report suggests the Northern Irishman, who took charge of the Tractor Boys when they were sitting in mid-table in League One less than two years ago, is joined by former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Paulo Fonseca - who is currently managing Ligue 1 side Lille - in being targeted by the south Londoners.

But, having led Ipswich to promotion from the third tier and into the Championship's top two with an attractive style of play, the Suffolk side are desperate to keep McKenna out of Palace and other potential suitors' clutches.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record at Ipswich Town Matches 93 Won 56 Drawn 24 Lost 13 Goals for 185 Goals against 72 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the former Manchester United assistant manager's success at Portman Road has led to the Tractor Boys deciding they will seek a compensation package worth up to £4million if Palace up the ante in their pursuit.

But the Eagles may have secured a boost in their hopes of potentially handing McKenna the managerial reins as he has revealed he has set his sights on taking charge in the Premier League, while bagging a job which involves competing in the Champions League is his ultimate ambition.

Prior to working alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick in the Manchester United dugout, the Coa-born tactician led the Red Devils' under-18 side to 30 victories from 50 matches at the helm.

McKenna has also worked at Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, along with spending time at Major League Soccer franchise Vancouver Whitecaps, during the early stages of his burgeoning career off the pitch.

HLTCO believes McKenna's successful spell in charge of Ipswich has shown he is destined for the Premier League, while his attacking philosophy means there is no reason why he cannot lead his current employers to back-to-back promotions.

Although the presenter would like to see the Tractor Boys' chief head to Palace as Hodgson's eventual replacement, he fears staying at Portman Road until a side challenging for regular silverware comes calling would be more attractive than flocking to Selhurst Park.

HLTCO told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he is undeniably a fantastic coach and everything that he has done at Ipswich since taking that job has proven that. "They are in the Championship's promotion places and his whole tactical ethos is one with numerous different attacking personalities that can score goals. They aren't just a flash in the pan. They've managed to win promotion from League One, got into the Championship and are then replicating that in the division above. "But, at the same time - and I'm not trying to talk Crystal Palace down here at all because, obviously, I live and breathe the football club - I do think that even if they don't win promotion this season, he is going to see long-term potential in staying on Ipswich's books unless an archetypal 'bigger club' comes along."

Eagles slap £60m price tag on sought-after star

Palace will not entertain selling Marc Guehi for less than £60million after he has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to Football Insider, but a January exit has been ruled out.

The report suggests the central defender, who has made 10 appearances during the early stages of the campaign, is unwilling to seal a mid-season move as he does not want to jeopardise his chances of heading to Euro 2024 by joining a club where his game time will decrease.

Manchester United are not the only side to have been impressed by Guehi's performances in the capital as Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been circling in recent transfer windows.

But Palace are in a strong negotiating position as the England international's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, meaning they will opt against cashing in unless an offer which is too good to refuse is tabled.

The Eagles have also set their sights on convincing Guehi to commit his long-term future to them by agreeing fresh terms, although his current deal means they are not necessarily in a rush.