Highlights Crystal Palace centre-back Nathan Ferguson is back on the treatment table after sustaining a serious hamstring injury last month.

The former England under-20 international has been restricted to just one appearance for the Eagles despite joining three years ago.

Ferguson's latest blow comes after Palace opted to extend his £25,000-per-week contract during the summer.

Crystal Palace star Nathan Ferguson has suffered another 'really disappointing' injury, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether there will be an opportunity to revive his Selhurst Park career.

Although the defender joined the Eagles following the expiry of his West Bromwich Albion contract three years ago, he has been unable to make a lasting impression due to being forced to spend extensive periods on the treatment table.

Roy Hodgson, who has led Palace to nine wins since returning to the dugout for a second stint earlier this year, is now facing another spell without being able to call upon Ferguson.

Ferguson made to contend with fresh injury blow

Ferguson suffered a serious hamstring injury while featuring for Palace's under-21 side last month, according to The Athletic, having initially shown promise by completing the full 90 minutes for the first time in a competitive game at any level since January 2022.

The report suggests the 23-year-old, who headed to south London having made 21 appearances for former employers West Brom, sustained further damage in a Premier League International Cup encounter against Monaco and is set for another significant lay-off.

Ferguson has only made one appearance in a Palace shirt, with that coming during a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur close to two years ago, and injuries have prevented him from adding to that eight-minute cameo outing.

Nathan Ferguson's club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off West Bromwich Albion U21 43 1 0 6 2 West Bromwich Albion 21 1 1 5 1 West Bromwich Albion U18 15 0 1 0 0 Crystal Palace U21 8 0 0 2 0 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Eagles had previously been alerted to the former England under-20 international's fitness issues as they pulled out of a £10million deal a matter of months before he eventually arrived in the capital due to a knee problem being identified during his medical.

Palace were eventually ordered to pay West Brom a £900,000 fee after the sum was decided by a tribunal in November 2021, which left the Championship outfit seething due to initially expecting to bag a more significant figure.

Despite Ferguson's misfortune and constant setbacks, Palace showed their faith and emphasised their hope that he was on the road to making an impact by extending his contract by another year during the summer.

But, having failed to make a senior appearance since putting pen-to-paper, he will enter the final six months of his £25,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Jones has no doubt that Ferguson's injury problems will be taking their toll, which has resulted in Palace offering as much support as possible.

The transfer insider believes the Eagles will attempt to hand the centre-back an opportunity to get his career back on track, but further setbacks could put paid to that.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I feel really sorry for him. What he has been through mentally is hugely difficult. He has had injury after injury at such a young age, which is beyond frustrating, and the type of toll that will take on him is probably hard for most of us to understand. "Crystal Palace have been as understanding as they possibly can be, and they've given him every opportunity. Obviously, they extended his contract to give him further chance to get fit again. "They'll do everything they possibly can to help him find a way back at Crystal Palace, so we'll have to wait and see how they can go about that. "They'll help him through his rehab from this injury as well. But it is just a really, really disappointing moment for a player who looked like he might finally be on the way to getting some good news."

£50k-a-week Palace star set to be involved in transfer tussle

Arsenal have joined the hunt to recruit Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to The Sun, as boss Mikel Arteta has identified him as a key component of his long-term plans and is willing to wait until the end of the season before heading to the negotiating table.

The report suggests the England international, who has been on the Eagles' books since sealing a £18million switch from Chelsea two years ago, has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge as well as Manchester City and Manchester United as the race for his signature intensifies.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are not interested in selling Guehi and, in an attempt to fend off suitors, have set their sights on handing him a new contract which will improve their negotiating position.

Read more: Crystal Palace's 15 worst signings of all-time

The 23-year-old's £50,000-per-week deal is due to expire in the summer of 2026, meaning the Eagles will still not be under pressure to cash in on him even if they are unable to persuade him to sign on the dotted line.

Guehi has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Selhurst Park, making 93 appearances since his arrival and failing to feature in just one fixture this term.