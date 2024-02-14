Highlights Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting to be sacked after his current employers have held discussions with Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna.

The 76-year-old tactician has conceded that he is in the midst of the toughest period of his managerial career.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Palace should look at making a long-term appointment if Hodgson guides the Eagles to a defeat at Everton.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is 'waiting for the call' to confirm his sacking at Selhurst Park, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the tactician is demanding respect and remains hopeful of staying at the helm until the end of the season.

Although the 76-year-old was rewarded with a one-year contract after steering the Eagles to safety last season, having taken over a side low on confidence and struggling for positive results under Patrick Vieira, he is under increasing pressure as a woeful run of form has left the south Londoners at risk of dropping into the Championship.

Palace have only registered two Premier League wins since November 4, and a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this week has left them sitting just five points above the relegation zone ahead of making the trip to Goodison Park to face fellow strugglers Everton on Monday.

Eagles suffer blow in bid to replace Hodgson

Palace have been frustrated in their attempts to convince Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna to succeed Hodgson, according to The Guardian, as he is unwilling to leave Portman Road while his side are fourth in the Championship and challenging for a second consecutive promotion.

The report suggests that Eagles chairman Steve Parish is a long-term admirer of the Northern Irishman, who penned a three-year contract when he moved into his current role in December 2021, and has spoken to his representatives despite being aware that a significant compensation package would have to be agreed with the Tractor Boys and he is also on West Ham United's radar.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner is also among the contenders to move into the Selhurst Park hot-seat after Hodgson conceded that he is in the midst of the toughest period of his managerial career, but statistics highlight that McKenna is having a memorable season in charge of Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna's managerial statistics this season compared to Roy Hodgson Kieran McKenna Roy Hodgson Matches 36 28 Wins 21 7 Draws 9 7 Defeats 6 14 Goals for 70 31 Goals against 51 49 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 13/2/2024

It is understood that Palace's convincing loss to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month resulted in Parish strongly contemplating whether to make a change in the dugout, with Hodgson coming under renewed pressure thanks to Palace suffering their heaviest defeat against their arch-rivals since 1956.

Although the Eagles have been struggling to find a suitable replacement for the former England boss, resulting in him being given more time to save his job, some board members are insistent that fresh impetus is needed if they want to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Steve Cooper has been the favourite to succeed Hodgson after Parish initially looked to hand him the reins in 2021, and he remains out of work after being dismissed by Nottingham Forest in December.

Dean Jones - Palace have been expected to wield the axe for a number of weeks

Jones believes that Hodgson is waiting to be relieved of his duties after it has emerged that Palace have been attempting to land McKenna as his successor, following a wretched run of form, but the ex-Watford and Liverpool chief is insistent that he deserves time to turn the Eagles' season around.

The reputable journalist feels a defeat at Everton next time out, which would allow the Toffees to close the gap between themselves and their visitors to two points, should be the final straw as they need to bring in a manager who is in line to have a long-term future at Selhurst Park.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I've been expecting Hodgson to go for a few weeks now, and I think it has probably got to the stage where even he is waiting for the call half the time. "He has obviously got a lot of belief in his own abilities, and he will certainly believe he deserves the respect of turning this around. But if they lose another game, it's just another reason to believe it's time for Palace to move on from this. "It was only supposed to be a short-term appointment in the first place, so if there are chances to replace him with somebody longer-term, you think they would do that."

Ndiaye pinpointed as summer priority by Eagles

Palace have identified Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye as their top target ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to The Sun, and they have gained an early boost in their pursuit as he is expected to be sold by the Ligue 1 outfit after he has struggled to rediscover his best form.

The report suggests that the Eagles have launched an enquiry after resisting the temptation to head to the negotiating table ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline, but his current employers will demand £15million despite the Senegal international finding the back of the net once in 25 appearances this season.

It is understood that Palace considered making a late move for Ndiaye last month, but he was competing at the Africa Cup of Nations and they opted against testing Marseille's resolve with a formal offer even though they failed to draft in an alternative target.

The 23-year-old headed to the Stade Velodrome when Sheffield United reluctantly accepted a £20million bid a matter of days before the campaign got underway, having initially attempted to tie him down to a new contract as they prepared for their return to the top flight, but he has failed to live up to expectations in his current surroundings.

Reliable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would have been 'strange' for Everton to make a move for Ndiaye after they were linked with his services during the early stages of 2024, but he ended up remaining on Marseille's books ahead of a potential departure in the summer.