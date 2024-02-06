Highlights Steve Cooper is open to taking over as Crystal Palace's new manager as he seeks a route back into management.

The Welsh tactician has been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since being sacked by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in December.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook understands that Cooper is not prepared to take a lengthy sabbatical amid interest from Palace.

Crystal Palace have identified Steve Cooper as the 'favourite' to replace Roy Hodgson in the Selhurst Park dugout, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that a move for a Spanish tactician cannot be ruled out as they prepare to head in a different direction.

The Eagles reached a new low point in their season when they were thumped by arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, leading to central defender Joachim Andersen having to be pulled away from a confrontation with travelling fans by assistant manager Paddy McCarthy in heated scenes after the final whistle.

Large sections of the fanbase have turned against chairman Steve Parish and other members of the hierarchy as Palace edge towards an unwanted Premier League relegation battle, and there is growing speculation that the board are mulling over whether to sack Hodgson following a poor run of form.

Cooper willing to succeed Hodgson at Selhurst Park

Cooper is open-minded about taking over at Palace as he is keen to reignite his managerial career by returning to the Premier League, according to The Sun, despite being targeted by overseas clubs and Championship outfit Birmingham City since being axed by Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests that the Eagles have been looking to reach an agreement with the 44-year-old, who was in the stands for Ajax's Eredivisie clash with PSV Eindhoven last weekend as he continues to enjoy his time away from the limelight, as they are aware that he has other admirers who could aim to pounce.

Cooper is on the lookout for a fresh challenge after being sacked by Nottingham Forest in December, and he would head to Palace with plenty of Premier League experience after guiding the Tricky Trees into the top flight via the Championship play-offs during his reign.

Steve Cooper's managerial record in the Premier League Matches 54 Won 11 Drawn 16 Lost 27 Goals for 54 Goals against 98 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 6/2/2024

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Welshman is the 'outstanding candidate' as the Eagles consider making a change in the hot-seat, while former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Julen Lopetegui, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and ex-Mainz head coach Bo Svensson are also potential options.

Although it is understood that Palace chairman Parish has strongly contemplated relieving Hodgson of his duties in the aftermath of the heavy defeat at Brighton, the capital club are struggling in their attempts to source a replacement at this stage of the campaign.

The 76-year-old was rewarded with a fresh one-year contract after steering the Eagles to safety last season, having taken over a side low on confidence under Patrick Vieira, but their latest setback has left them just five points clear of the dreaded drop zone.

Alex Crook - Cooper is eager to return to the dugout after Forest sacking

Although Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of Palace making a move for Lopetegui as he has shown that he is desperate for another Premier League opportunity, having turned down lucrative offers from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, he understands that Cooper has been the leading contender to succeed Hodgson for a prolonged period.

In a boost for the south Londoners, the talkSPORT journalist is aware that the former England under-17 head coach is eager to secure a new role after Nottingham Forest's decision to wield the axe, while he has no intentions of taking a lengthy sabbatical away from the game.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Julen Lopetegui link is interesting because I think he has pushed himself forward. He is keen to get back into Premier League management and has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, so don't rule him out. "But I think that Steve Cooper has always been the favourite. They were close to appointing him before they gave the job to Patrick Vieira. I'm told that he is very keen to get back to work, and he doesn't want a long sabbatical."

Olise facing extended period out of action in fresh Palace blow

Michael Olise is set to be on the sidelines for up to two months after re-aggravating a hamstring injury during Palace's loss at Brighton, according to The Athletic, meaning he is in line to miss a number of important fixtures as his side look to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

The report suggests that the 22-year-old - who has scored six goals in just 755 minutes of action this season - was already a doubt for the Premier League clash after being forced off with a problem during a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United a matter of days earlier, but Hodgson has defended his decision to introduce him at half-time.

Olise's performances in a Palace shirt have resulted in suitors circling for his signature, and reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool and Manchester United are potential destinations as a release clause can be triggered when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Related Crystal Palace players clash with fans after 4-1 Brighton loss After a humiliating derby loss to Brighton, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen clashed with the travelling supporters.

It is understood that the Eagles could secure a lucrative sum if any of the winger's admirers look to take advantage in the coming months as the figure is significantly higher than the £35million fee written into his previous contract, which Chelsea activated before failing to get a deal over the line last year.

Manchester United are interested in making Olise one of the first new signings since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club over the festive period, meaning Palace could have an uphill battle in their attempts to keep him at Selhurst Park.