Crystal Palace board members have identified Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as the 'favourite' to move into the Selhurst Park dugout after Roy Hodgson's job has come 'under threat', and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why now could be the time to act.

Goals from Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore resulted in the south Londoners being condemned to a third loss in their last four fixtures on Wednesday, while they have only recorded one domestic victory in eight encounters as they drop closer to the relegation zone.

Palace's struggles, despite Hodgson being allowed to spend more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, have come ahead of daunting clashes against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hodgson in line to seal Palace departure

Hodgson could leave the Palace hot-seat by mutual consent within the coming weeks, according to Football Insider, as key behind-the-scenes figures believe his second spell is coming towards a natural end following a downturn in form.

The report suggests the 76-year-old, who was rewarded with a fresh 12-month contract after steering the Eagles to Premier League safety following Patrick Vieira's dismissal towards the end of last season, is unlikely to be axed.

Hodgson felt the wrath of the Palace fanbase after their latest setback at the hands of Bournemouth, with him narrowly avoiding being struck by a missile thrown by an irate supporter in the Selhurst Park stands, highlighting how the relationship has turned sour.

Roy Hodgson's record across his two spells in charge of Crystal Palace Matches 189 Won 64 Drawn 43 Lost 82 Goals for 231 Goals against 281 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although it is understood that the capital club's hierarchy are not fearing relegation despite struggling to bag three points in recent weeks, they are expecting the former England manager to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming fixtures.

It appears that Palace chairman Steve Parish may have already identified Hodgson's potential replacement as it has emerged that the Eagles are prepared to make a move for Cooper if he is sacked by Premier League rivals Forest.

The south Londoners have been monitoring the Welshman for a prolonged period of time, having initially shown an interest in handing him the reins when he was in the Swansea City hot-seat two years ago, while they are fully aware that they will need to appoint a coach with fresh ideas in the not-too-distant future.

In a potential boost for Palace, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cooper is not expected to remain at the Forest helm until the end of his contract due to the objectives put in place behind the scenes.

Jones understands that Palace are mulling over whether to end Hodgson's reign despite Parish initially being keen to back the current boss after he helped the club come through a testing period when he returned to the helm earlier this year.

The respected journalist is aware that the Eagles could pounce for Cooper after he has been identified as the leading candidate to succeed Hodgson, while his precarious position at Forest may play into their hands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Jones said:

"Roy Hodgson’s position at Palace is under threat, and this is a really big decision for the club to make because there has been intent from Steve Parish to back him through this season. "He has been determined to remain loyal to him and understands he has been working for the club at a time when they have not been investing money in the team and have also suffered significant injuries to key players. "Hodgson has helped Palace and come back to ease a period of transition while they plot the longer-term future, but the defeat to Bournemouth is a pretty devastating one ahead of a spell of very difficult matches. If ever there was a time to waver in terms of supporting Hodgson and the plan for this season, we have now reached it. "There is definitely support from some major figures within the club to bring in Steve Cooper and, with his Nottingham Forest situation seeming very fragile on the back of that defeat to Fulham, he really would be a favourite to come into the role if there is to be change."

Guehi eager to stay at Selhurst Park

Marc Guehi has set his sights on remaining with Palace until the end of the season despite working his way onto the radar of numerous clubs, according to 90min, as he does not want to put his place in the England squad in jeopardy ahead of Euro 2024.

The report suggests the 23-year-old - who linked up with the Eagles after sealing a switch worth £18million from Chelsea close to two-and-a-half years ago - is being tracked by Premier League rivals Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, while reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest.

Guehi's insistence that he wants to stay in his current surroundings comes as a particular blow for Manchester United as they had been completing background checks after being identified as Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag's number one target ahead of the January transfer window.

The central defender has attracted further suitors in the form of Arsenal, Manchester City and ex-employers Chelsea after establishing himself as a key cog in Palace's plans, but the capital club find themselves in a strong negotiating position.

Not only has Guehi made it clear that he is keen to remain at Selhurst Park, but he still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, and they are attempting to discover whether he would be willing to pen an improved deal.