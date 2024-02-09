Highlights Crystal Palace have been struggling to find a suitable replacement for boss Roy Hodgson after they have been dragged into a potential relegation dogfight.

Steve Cooper is unwilling to move into the Selhurst Park dugout midway through the season despite being on the lookout for a new opportunity since his sacking by Nottingham Forest.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Palace have been tempted to make an alteration in the hot-seat after the pressure has ramped up on Hodgson.

Crystal Palace have been unable to replace Roy Hodgson in the Selhurst Park dugout as their preferred candidate may not be 'willing to take the job', and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what made chairman Steve Parish decide that it is the right time to attempt to make a managerial change.

The Eagles are just five points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone after suffering a heavy defeat to arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, which led to centre-back Joachim Andersen having to be pulled away from a confrontation with travelling fans by assistant manager Paddy McCarthy in heated scenes following the final whistle.

Parish and other members of the Palace hierarchy have come under fire from large sections of the fanbase as a result of the south Londoners edging towards an unwanted battle for their top flight status, and it has resulted in Hodgson's job being under threat.

Parish struggling to draft in Hodgson successor

Palace have been struggling to find a suitable replacement for Hodgson, according to The Times, resulting in him being given more time to save his job despite the hierarchy considering whether to wield the axe due to the capital club winning just four of their last 17 Premier League clashes.

The report suggests that Steve Cooper - who is on the market after being sacked by Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in December - is not keen on moving into the hot-seat midway through the campaign, but some board members are insistent that a change needs to be made.

It is understood that Palace's latest setback at the hands of Brighton resulted in chairman Parish strongly contemplating whether to sack Hodgson, with him coming under renewed pressure thanks to the Eagles suffering their heaviest defeat against their arch-rivals since 1956, but he remains on course to be in charge when Chelsea visit Selhurst Park on Monday.

Roy Hodgson's managerial record at Crystal Palace Matches 199 Won 66 Drawn 46 Lost 87 Goals for 243 Goals against 301 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 8/2/2024

The 76-year-old was rewarded with a one-year contract after steering the south Londoners to safety last season, having taken over a side low on confidence and struggling for positive results under Patrick Vieira, but recent results have resulted in them being in danger of dropping into the Championship.

Cooper being against taking charge before the season reaches its climax will come as a major blow to Palace as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Welsh tactician has been the favourite to succeed Hodgson after Parish initially looked to hand him the reins in 2021.

It is understood that the former Swansea City chief is keen to reignite his managerial career by returning to the Premier League after also being targeted by overseas clubs and Championship outfit Birmingham City since he was axed by Nottingham Forest.

Dean Jones - There is a temptation for Palace to make a managerial change

Jones understands that Palace have been seriously contemplating whether to appoint a new boss after the pressure ramped up on Hodgson thanks to the Brighton loss last weekend, but they may have hit a major obstacle due to their first-choice candidate being unwilling to head into the Selhurst Park dugout at this stage of the season.

The respected journalist has doubts over whether the Eagles will be confident of getting their campaign back on track if they fail to make an alteration in the hot-seat ahead of a run of fixtures which could make or break their chances of avoiding a relegation dogfight.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Roy Hodgson has probably gone beyond the Crystal Palace managerial life expectation. I don't think many of us would have expected him to still be in the job at this point. "To be honest, I was surprised that Palace stuck with him beyond the January transfer window. If they got beyond that, I felt that they have got to stick with him for the rest of the season and just see it through until the summer. "But, on the back of that defeat against Brighton last weekend, I really do get the vibe that there is a temptation to change the manager. That manager just isn't available or isn't willing to take the job at the moment, though. I think that must be the hold-up. "I can't believe that Crystal Palace will be sticking with this, expecting everything to turn around and become rosy by the end of the season."

Olise courted by Man United ahead of summer

Manchester United have set their sights on landing Michael Olise when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to i News, as INEOS are looking to oversee an overhaul in the Red Devils' transfer strategy after taking control of football operations.

The report suggests that the Palace winger has worked his way onto the Old Trafford-based giants' radar as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a 25 per cent stake after negotiating a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family over the festive period, is keen to lower the age profile of the signings made by boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's pursuit has come despite Olise being forced onto the sidelines for up to two months after re-aggravating a hamstring injury during his current employers' defeat to Brighton, having emerged as a half-time substitute in a bid to instigate a fightback at the Amex Stadium.

Related Michael Olise injury is 'massive blow' for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise has suffered another injury, and manager Roy Hodgson is taking some of the blame.

It is understood that Palace could secure a lucrative sum if any of the former Reading talisman's admirers look to pounce in the coming months as his release clause is worth significantly more than the £35million figure written into his previous contract, which Chelsea activated before failing to get a deal over the line last year.

But a move to Manchester United is not a foregone conclusion as reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool is a potential destination as they have been showing interest despite there being doubt over who will be in charge at Anfield next season.