Crystal Palace still have a huge pot of money to spend following Michael Olise's departure to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, with midfield and creative recruits imperative to their campaign in the Premier League if they are to finish in the top-half again under boss Oliver Glasner - and that could see them make a move for Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka according to reports, though they could face a struggle to land him due to his hefty wages at Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles saw a revival in their Premier League campaign last season under Glasner, winning seven of his 12 top-flight games in charge after he took over from Roy Hodgson. After sneaking into the top-half in the final game of the season, fans will be expecting to build upon that with new recruits - which could see Chukwuemeka join the club.

Eagles at Front of Queue for Chukwuemeka

The midfielder has been on their shortlist for some time

The report from The Sun states that Chukwuemeka's chances of moving away from Stamford Bridge for first-team football are being affected by the midfielder's huge wages on offer in west London - though he could still leave Chelsea this summer, with Palace at the front of the queue for his signature.

Chelsea had originally placed a £40million price tag on his head to speed up a deal, though they may now accept less than this if they are to see the former Aston Villa youngster leave.

Carney Chukwuemeka's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 26th Goals 1 =11th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 13th Shots Per Game 0.3 =21st Pass Completion Per Game (%) 86.5 14th Match rating 6.27 22nd

Barcelona, amongst other leading European sides, have also been approached by Chelsea over a sale and even a loan deal, but his £115,000-per-week wages mean that there are stumbling blocks for other clubs involved in his signing. That could make him too expensive of a target for any interested club, unless Chelsea lower their asking price or even subsidise his wages in a loan move.

Chelsea signed the midfielder from Villa in 2022, and he has scored two goals in 27 appearances for the Blues - but he has also struggled with injuries. And, alongside a bloated squad that has seen incomings consistently arrive at Stamford Bridge in the Todd Boehly era, he is only going to struggle for minutes this season, even in the event of a potential move for fellow midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

Palace, meanwhile, have added Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada to their ranks this summer. But, with Olise departing for Bayern, there is cash to spend and that could see Chukwuemeka join the club as an attacking midfielder.

Chukwuemeka Could be Next on Chelsea's Exit List

Stamford Bridge opportunities have been limited

Chukwuemeka is one of just a number of players who could leave Chelsea in the coming weeks, despite being described as 'a superstar in the making' by scout Jacek Kulig, and he will represent another failed venture from the Blues as Boehly looks to strengthen his squad with a number of youth recruits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka has made 37 appearances in the Premier League for both Aston Villa and Chelsea.

The midfielder make 16 appearances for Villa across the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, before Chelsea jumped to sign him for £20million. His first professional goal came at the Blues exactly a year ago, but he has struggled for minutes since with injuries - making just 23 top-flight appearances in his two full seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Palace could be wary of his injury record and huge wages, but there is evidently talent there and if that brings him to south London, he could shine with Palace looking to exciting young talent once again.

