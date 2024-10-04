On Saturday afternoon, Crystal Palace will welcome the current Premier League leaders, Liverpool, to Selhurst Park in gameweek 7's early kick-off. Historically, the Premier League ties between these two sides have been entertaining with some shock results in this fixture. Last season, the Eagles secured all three points at Anfield with a 1-0 away win, while the 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park in 2014 remains one of the most iconic games in Premier League history.

The home side are arguably the biggest surprise in the Premier League this season and not for the right reasons. After a phenomenal end to last season under Oliver Glasner, there were high hopes for Palace, however, they currently find themselves in the relegation zone after six games and awaiting a first win. Last weekend's 2-1 away loss to relegation rivals Everton would not have provided much hope for Palace moving forward, but they will be looking to kick start their season this weekend with a shock result against Liverpool.

Liverpool have had the complete opposite start to their season. Arne Slot has got his Liverpool side playing some very good football, despite a hangover expected following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have won five of their opening six league matches and sit one point ahead of the two title favourites, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Latest Odds

The league leaders are huge favourites to win

Given both sides' league positions after six matches, Liverpool are huge favourites to take all three points. Odds for a win for the Reds are currently at a very low 1/2. A Crystal Palace victory is currently valued at odds of 11/2 - one of the highest win odds out of the Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Liverpool received a big boost last weekend as Alisson returned to the starting lineup after just over ten days of absence due to a minor injury. The Brazilian is a huge part of the Reds' play and despite them not suffering results-wise during his absence, in terms of their build-up play and playing the ball out of the back, deputy Caoimhin Kelleher can't quite match Alisson.

This game could be a big struggle for the hosts given their recent form and lack of goals but Palace have individual players such as Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Matete who can create something out of nothing. In a game like this, that ability is absolutely key as the Eagles will surrender the majority of the ball, so they may need to be clinical on the counter-attack or pounce on mistakes.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Crystal Palace Win 11/2 6.50 +550 Draw 17/5 4.40 +340 Liverpool Win 1/2 1.50 -200

Related Crystal Palace Star's Future Now in Doubt, He's 'Furious' With Oliver Glasner Jean-Philippe Mateta was furious with his manager for replacing him at half-time recently, and the striker may look to leave Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Scoreline

A Liverpool victory with Crystal Palace getting on the scoresheet is expected

Despite Liverpool being strong favourites to take all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday, the bookmakers aren't predicting the match to be too easy for Liverpool. The most likely scoreline between Crystal Palace and Liverpool is a 2-1 away win for the Reds. William Hill has priced this scoreline at 7/1, which seems good value. The next most likely scoreline is a 1-1 draw at 8/1.

This fixture in recent history has not produced that many goals. In the last four Premier League meetings between these two sides, there have been two or more goals scored in just one of them. Could history repeat itself at Selhurst Park this weekend? The bookmakers don't seem to agree.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 2-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Liverpool Win 2-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Liverpool Win 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Liverpool Win 3-0 11/1 12.00 +1100

The under/over goals market is very interesting for this game. When Liverpool are on form they can be incredibly lethal in front of goal and are capable of putting four or five goals past any team. With that taken into consideration, the over market in particular looks very enticing, given the Reds' current form in front of goal.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/40 1.02 -4000 Under 0.5 11/1 12.00 +1100 Over 1.5 2/13 1.15 -650 Under 1.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Over 2.5 8/15 1.53 -188 Under 2.5 11/8 2.37 +138 Over 3.5 5/4 2.25 +125 Under 3.5 6/10 1.60 -167 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 11/2 6.50 +550 Under 5.5 1/10 1.10 -1000

Related Why James Blunt Might Have to Legally Change His Name to ‘Divock Origi’ British pop star James Blunt may soon have to change his name to 'Divock Origi' - after the Liverpool cult hero.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Goalscorers

Mohamed Salah leads the way as the favourite in the scorers market

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to get a goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The bookmakers have the Egyptian at evens to score at anytime and 7/2 to be the first goalscorer. An interesting note on the Crystal Palace goalscorer market, Jean-Philippe Mateta getting on the scoresheet is at higher odds than Eddie Nketiah so that could be an enticing option.

Despite Crystal Palace's lack of goals and points this season, they are still undoubtedly a threat going forward. Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are always goods shouts for a goalscorer selection, as well as new summer signing Eddie Nketiah, who is yet to get on the scoresheet for his new side in the Premier League but seems destined to break his duck sooner or later.

Crystal Palace Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Eberechi Eze 15/2 8.50 +750 27/10 3.70 +270 Eddie Nketiah 17/2 9.50 +850 3/1 4.00 +300 Jean-Philippe Mateta 17/2 9.50 +850 16/5 4.20 +320 Ismaila Sarr 9/1 10.00 +900 7/2 4.50 +350 Asher Agbinone 11/1 12.00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450

Mohamed Salah is usually the Liverpool favourite to score and this is the case once again. As for other options, Luis Diaz has interesting odds to score at 29/20 and given his good form this season, that could be a good selection to bet on this weekend.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Crystal Palace Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Mohamed Salah 7/2 4.50 +600 EVS 2.00 +190 Diogo Jota 9/2 5.50 +750 7/5 2.40 +270 Luis Diaz 9/2 5.50 +750 29/20 2.45 +260 Darwin Nunez 5/1 6.00 +1000 6/4 2.50 +360 Federico Chiesa 11/2 6.50 +1100 17/10 2.70 +400

Related 20 Best Young Players in the Premier League [Ranked] Alejandro Garnacho, Malo Gusto, Harvey Elliott and Evan Ferguson are among the Premier League's most talented youngsters.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Best Bets

Salah to continue his good form in front of goal

In some Premier League fixtures, form can be thrown out of the window. This game is not one of them as it is looking like Crystal Palace and Liverpool are currently on different trajectories - Palace looking like they are going to be in a relegation battle and Liverpool potentially putting together a title charge.

The form of both Liverpool and Mohamed Salah needs to be taken into account. The Egyptian is one of the best Premier League goalscorers of all time, is in good form and won't be slowing down any time soon. As for Palace, while they have the talent to cause Liverpool problems, it feels like this game has come at the wrong time for them with confidence clearly at a low point right now.

Liverpool to win 2-1 (7/1)

Mohamed Salah to score two or more (11/2)

Under 3.5 goals (6/10)

Liverpool to score in both halves (11/10)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.