Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. The Reds come into this game top of the table after a win over Wolves last time out, while Arne Slot made it eight wins from nine games since taking over with a midweek Champions League win over Bologna too. Palace on the other hand are struggling, having won none of their top flight games this season and losing to Everton in their last outing.

Slot's side were excellent in midweek and earned a comfortable win thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, and they continue to impress with each passing game. But they'll face a tough test when they travel to south London to take on a Palace side who are desperate to go into the international break on the back of a win for Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace Team News

Chalobah could make his debut

Oliver Glasner was dealt a major blow ahead of the last clash with Everton when defender Chris Richards suffered a hamstring injury in training and was ruled out for a few weeks. That saw midfielder Jefferson Lerma slot into an unfamiliar centre-back role, and the balance of the team was affected as they were beaten once again.

Trevoh Chalobah was named on the bench for the first time for the game and after an extra week of training he may now be ready to step into the starting lineup following his loan move from Chelsea, while summer signing Ismaila Sarr could be handed his first start too as Glasner looks for solutions to the team's lack of goals.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chadi Riad Knee December 2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown Cheick Doucoure Toe October 2024 Matheus Franca Adductor January 2025 Chris Richards Hamstring November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner has issued an update on the health status of his squad ahead of the game.

"Franca is injured again. I don't expect that he plays many games in 2024 for us."

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Chalobah to start

Crystal Palace's Predicted XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munhoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Eze, Nketiah, Sarr.

Crystal Palace's Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Clyne (DEF), Ward (DEF), Lerma (MID), Hughes (MID), Schlupp (MID), Mateta (FWD), Umeh (FWD), Agbinone (FWD).

Glasner is known to be a stubborn coach and is unlikely to move away from his system, and this is arguably the first time this season that he has his first-choice defence available to him. That should see Chalobah slot in to the back three next to Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in midfield.

Ismaila Sarr also deserves a chance to stake his claim in the team too, and that could see last season's top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta drop to the bench with Eddie Nketiah starting once again.

Related Crystal Palace Eyeing Former Everton and West Ham Manager David Moyes Former West Ham and Everton boss David Moyes is in line for a shock return to the Premier League.

Liverpool Team News

Chiesa a doubt with fresh injury

Liverpool have had a good time with injuries so far this season, and they look set to come into this one with a near full-strength squad to choose from.

Striker Darwin Nunez missed the weekend win over Wolves through illness but returned to lead the line against Bologna and should be available here once again. Diogo Jota suffered a knock in that weekend win against his former side and wasn't risked from the start in midweek, but Federico Chiesa didn't travel with the squad and is a doubt for the game with Palace. Harvey Elliott remains a long-term absentee with a broken foot.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Harvey Elliott Foot fracture Unknown Federico Chiesa Other October 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Slot confirmed the health status of his squad ahead of the game at Selhurst Park.

"[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days. "He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days. "But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Jota to return in attack

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Bradley (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Gomez (DEF) , Jones (MID), Endo (MID), Gakpo (FWD), Nunez (FWD).

Slot has been pretty consistent with his starting lineup so far this season, and he's unlikely to make too many changes for this game once again.

Luis Diaz and Mo Salah are in fine form out wide which means Cody Gakpo is likely to continue on the bench, while Jota has proved his fitness and is likely to come in as the number nine again. Curtis Jones is pushing for a start in midfield but Dominik Szoboszlai seems to be the first-choice number ten and while the team keep winning he is unlikely to drop out.