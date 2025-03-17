Crystal Palace have set their sights on Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis as Marc Guehi's replacement, according to Mick Brown of Football Insider.

Guehi's future is uncertain, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign the England international this summer, and he's reportedly going to ask Palace for a departure. The 24-year-old, valued at over £70 million, has been a rock at the back for Oliver Glasner and will need replacing if he does depart.

Harwood-Bellis looks to be the Eagles' top choice to come in as his replacement, and he's fared well for Southampton this season despite their disappointing return to Premier League football as a whole. He joined the Saints permanently from Manchester City last summer for £20 million after an initial loan season.

Palace Eye Harwood-Bellis as Guehi Replacement

He's 'one Palace are looking at'

Harwood-Bellis will likely be eager to continue playing in the top flight to push for more opportunities with England's senior side after debuting in November. He has qualities that make him a good option for Palace, such as his leadership, which has been a staple of his time with his nation's youth teams.

Mick Brown, a former Premier League scout, talked up Harwood-Bellis and a move to Selhurst Park by using Guehi as an example:

"Harwood-Bellis is a good talent, a hard-worker and a leader, he’s captained England’s Under-21s side. He’s not perfect and I think he has a lot of room to improve, but he’s one Palace have been looking at. Marc Guehi went there after a spell with Swansea, he worked hard and he proved his quality, because Palace gave him the platform and patience to do that."

Taylor Harwood-Bellis Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 26 Goals 1 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 1.0 Balls recovered per game 3.9 Clearances per game 3.8 Ground duels won 1.5 (50%) Aerial duels won 1.8 (64%)

The 23-year-old is a product of Manchester City's academy but has had spells out on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Burnley and Belgian outfit Anderlecht. Pep Guardiola dubbed him 'incredible' in his first game against the Cityzens since leaving permanently last summer. He scored on his international debut in a 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, and his call-up spoke of his potential and national team's faith in him.

Palace could pounce on an anticipated Southampton exodus, with Harwood-Bellis one of several players who may leave St Mary's. Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that English starlet Tyler Dibling is on Manchester United and Liverpool's radars, while there are reports linking Aaron Ramsdale with a return to Bournemouth.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/03/2025.

