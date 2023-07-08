Crystal Palace are looking at Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are reportedly open to selling the 22-year-old this summer and the Eagles are one club who appear to be interested in his signature.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Folarin Balogun

Last month, Football Insider claimed that Selhurst Park was a possible destination for Balogun.

If Palace are to sign the USA star this transfer window, though, then they may need to smash their transfer record.

That is because, according to Sky Sports, Arsenal value Balogun at £50m. The south London club's record signing is currently Christian Benteke after paying Aston Villa £27m for his services back in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport.

With that being the most Palace have ever spent on a player, it would be a surprise if they forked out £50m on Balogun.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Folarin Balogun and Crystal Palace?

Taylor says Palace have Balogun on their radar but thinks the forward's price tag could be a problem for the Premier League outfit and other clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They are looking at him, from what I understand. I've had conversations about Balogun's future. There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation. Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan, but I think ultimately, the price tag's going to prove complicated for a lot of these clubs because Arsenal know he's a really talented player."

Which other strikers are Crystal Palace looking at?

Balogun does not appear to be the only No.9 Palace are considering right now. According to TEAMtalk, the Eagles are circling around Chelsea's Armando Broja.

Landing him may not be easy, though, with the same outlet claiming that West Ham United, Brentford and Burnley are also keen on the 21-year-old.

Broja may become available this transfer window, with Chelsea recently signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. If Mauricio Pochettino adds another centre-forward to his squad, then the Albania international may start to worry about his game time.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that Palace have a tentative interest in Arnaut Danjuma, too.

The 26-year-old, who spent the second part of the last campaign on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is a winger by trade. However, he can play up front as well.

Back in the 2021/22 season, Danjuma was used as a centre-forward on 18 occasions (via Transfermarkt), so he could be an option for Roy Hodgson. The Netherlands international scored 10 goals from that position and another four from the left flank.

It remains to be seen if Palace end up with Balogun, Broja, Danjuma or another striker this summer, but there is no doubt that they could do with the arrival of a new No.9.

They were not the deadliest team in front of goal last term, finding the back of the net just 40 times in the Premier League, as shown on WhoScored. It does not mean that they should go out and spend £50m on Balogun, but they are wise to be looking at forward options.