Crystal Palace have tabled an opening offer for teenage wing-back El Hadji Malik Diouf, according to Santi Aouna.

The Eagles have made the left wing-back position a priority for the January transfer window as Oliver Glasner looks to bolster his squad, and the Senegalese star has emerged as a top target for the club.

Club chiefs have now made their first move too with the window officially open, as Foot Mercato journalist Aouna reports that the club have made an official bid to Slavia Prague worth £12.5m.

Reports last month revealed Palace's interest in the 19-year-old starlet, with Glasner having prioritised a left wing-back for the summer window but the club failed in their bid to do so.

Tyrick Mitchell has been a regular in the position this season and thankfully for the south London club hasn't suffered with any injuries or poor form, but the club are adamant they will bring in competition for the position this month and Diouf is the man they want.

Slavia Prague are adamant that they want to bring in a record-fee for the player, which would see the £15m Tomas Soucek was sold to West Ham for eclipsed, but Palace's bid has fallen short of that number and the report claims that their offer has already been rejected.

The French journalist also revealed that 'many clubs' are interested in a deal for the player, although none are named.

Diouf's Czech First League Statistics Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 0.25 Tackles Won Per 90 0.13 Interceptions Per 90 0.31

Diouf only joined Slavia Prague in January 2024, with the deal put together by Premium Sports Agency, but the Czech outfit are now looking to make a major profit on the marauding defender.

Palace will return to Premier League action in the new year by hosting Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, before a FA Cup third-round clash with Stockport to follow.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 03/01/2025.