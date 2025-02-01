Crystal Palace are in 'ongoing talks' with Chelsea over a loan deal for out-of-favour English left-back Ben Chilwell, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chilwell hasn't made a single Premier League appearance this season and has been told he's free to leave Stamford Bridge this month. The 28-year-old's only outing was in the Blues' 5-0 win against AFC Barrow in the Carabao Cup in mid-September.

Palace are keen to strengthen their defence before the winter transfer window closes on Monday (February 3) and Chilwell, sitting on purported wages of £200,000 per week, is on Oliver Glasner's radar to serve as cover for Tyrick Mitchell. The England international will be keen to get back to playing, having fallen down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

Romano confirmed the two London clubs had held talks over the former Leicester City man:

"Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea for Ben Chilwell loan deal, talks ongoing. Discussions started also on player side. Deal on."

More to follow...