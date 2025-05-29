Crystal Palace have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer signing of star forward Lee Kang-In, according to CaughtOffside.

The Eagles had a fantastic season under manager Oliver Glasner, finishing in 12th place in the Premier League while also lifting the first trophy in their history after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Now the south London outfit are looking to bolster their squad further while also keeping hold of some of their top stars, and now South Korea international Lee has emerged as a target.

Crystal Palace Want to Sign Lee Kang-In

The 24-year-old has been a bit-part player for Luis Enrique's side this season, as the Parisians won Ligue 1 for a fourth consecutive season while they are also set to take part in the Champions League final.

But after falling behind Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue in the pecking order of the attack, a summer exit now looks likely and several clubs are showing an interest.

Crystal Palace are said to be one of the clubs to have made contact with the French giants to register their interest, with a new contract having stalled as the player looks to assess his options.

Lee Kang-in's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =3rd Goals 6 =4th Assists 6 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 4th Dribbles Per Game 1 =5th Match rating 7.07 8th

Lee, who has been described as 'ridiculous', registered six goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season despite being a bit-part player, and Glasner believes that he could be an ideal fit for his high-pressing and high-energy style of play.

The attacker, who can also play in midfield, wants to be a key member of any squad that he becomes part of and wants his next manager to trust him, which could see him potentially open to making a step down from the Champions League in order to achieve that.

With the Champions League final to come this weekend, there is not expected to be any movement on this deal before then, but it is something that could pick up in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/05/2025.