Crystal Palace want to sign Lorient star Mohamed Bamba as their "main target" for the striker position this summer, according to Marca.

The Eagles are keen to bolster their attacking options after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window, and Oliver Glasner has identified a host of options.

But with current top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta linked with a move away from Selhurst Park after his incredible end to the season, the club are also looking at central striker options to ensure they're not left short.

Crystal Palace Want to Sign Mohamed Bamba

Getafe will provide competition for his signature

French forward Mateta ended the season with an incredible scoring run, hitting 14 goals in 16 games under Glasner, which has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A giants Roma.

However, the Eagles aren't afraid and have plans in place to move for a replacement and have identified Ivory Coast international Bamba as their "main target" to replace him should he move on.

Mohamed Bamba 2023/24 League Stats Games 14(2) Goals 8 Assists 3

Bamba had a fantastic season in 2023/24, scoring six goals in 15 appearances for Wolfsberg which earned him a move to Ligue 1 side Lorient, where he managed to score eight goals in just six appearances in the league.

In all competitions the 20-year-old forward scored 17 goals across the season, and that has seen him also attract attention from La Liga club Getafe who are looking to replace Mason Greenwood.

While he has only been in a top European league for less than half a season, ESPN have previously described him as "outstanding".

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Bamba has got 18 goal involvements in 37 league appearances across his career.

Crystal Palace to Sign Ismaila Sarr

£12.6m deal agreed with Marseille

As well as a potential move for Bamba, the Eagles have already agreed a deal to bring in Ismail Sarr from Marseille after a £12.6million bid was accepted.

The Senegal star has agreed personal terms and has undergone a medical ahead of the move, just 12 months after leaving Watford for the Ligue 1 giants.

He followed in Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada, who arrived on a free transfer from Lazio, while defender Chadi Riad has signed from Real Betis for around £14million.

Glasner took over from Roy Hodgson in February and led the south London club to a 10th-place finish in the top flight, and is set to be backed in the transfer market to improve on that further.

Tottenham are said to be in talks with the agent of Eberechi Eze, while Manchester City are also keen, but Palace are confident of keeping hold of their star man due to his £60million release clause.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.