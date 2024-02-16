Highlights Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is expected to step down from his post Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is expected to step down from his role at Selhurst Park as the Eagles prepare to appoint Oliver Glasner as his replacement, according to The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons.

Hodgson was hired for his second spell in charge of the Eagles in April 2023 and made an immediate impact upon his arrival, guiding the club to Premier League survival at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, he has since overseen a poor run of form, which has seen Palace dangerously teetering on the brink of a top-flight relegation battle. Hodgson was taken ill at training on 15th February and is set to be replaced by Glasner in the coming days.

Hodgson expected to stand down from his post at Crystal Palace

The Eagles already have their replacement lined up

According to Aarons, Hodgson is set to leave his managerial post at Selhurst Park before Glasner’s imminent arrival in south London. The 76-year-old was due to take a press conference on 15th February ahead of Palace’s matchup with Everton next Monday.

However, this had to be postponed after Hodgson was taken ill at training and taken to hospital. Hodgson remains in a stable condition but has been ruled out of Palace’s trip to Everton, with Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy set to prepare the players for the clash at Goodison Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish, who accompanied Hodgson to the hospital, is expected to confirm that the experienced manager will stand down for the final months of his contract to allow Glasner’s arrival. The same report claims Glasner could even be in charge of Palace’s fixture at Everton, though this is deemed unlikely.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that the 49-year-old will sign a two-year contract, with Hodgson’s tenure at Palace ending after their 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea on 12th February. Glasner has a proven track record of success throughout his managerial career, notably winning the Europa League with former employers Eintracht Frankfurt.

Palace also saw an attempt to lure Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna turned down, with the ex-Manchester United coach was reluctant to leave Portman Road. However, the Eagles’ biggest shareholder, John Textor, encouraged the appointment of Glasner, who arrives with the task of keeping the south London outfit in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson - Premier League managerial record Matches 413 Wins 135 Draws 102 Losses 176 Goals For 476 Goals Against 577 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 25-01-24

Crystal Palace’s upcoming fixtures

The Eagles hope to remain in the Premier League

In truth, Hodgson’s departure has been expected for several days, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT (14th February) that the ex-Liverpool manager was waiting for the call to confirm his sacking. Palace’s next fixture at Everton could have a significant say on their survival prospects, with the Toffees sitting five points behind the Eagles, having been dealt a ten point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Glasner could be set for his Selhurst debut when Palace host Burnley on 24th February, representing a must-win game for the capital outfit. Clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Luton Town and Newcastle United await before the March international break.