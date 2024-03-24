Highlights Ex-Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, was "unlucky" in his second spell at Selhurst Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Crystal Palace’s previous manager, Roy Hodgson, was “unlucky” during the latter stages of his second spell at Selhurst Park, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge considers the capital club’s realistic expectations season upon season.

Currently positioned 14th in the Premier League table, the Eagles are eight points above the relegation zone. However, they are still 11 points away from hitting the crucial tally of 40 that typically ensures safety.

Oliver Glasner, the new manager, has a challenging task ahead. He is expected to enhance the team’s style of play on the field while maintaining results that will keep them in the top flight. This responsibility was previously held by Hodgson, who departed in February.

Hodgson’s second spell at Crystal Palace

In May 2021, it looked as though Roy Hodgson’s time at Crystal Palace and career in management had come to a definitive end. The 76-year-old had decided to step down at the end of his contract in south London. He had kept the Eagles comfortably above the Premier League drop zone during his almost four years in charge. Patrick Vieira was chosen to replace the former England boss and impressed in his first season, revamping an ageing squad into a young, attack-minded outfit and finishing 12th in the top flight.

However, in March 2023, Hodgson returned to Palace after his initial successor had gone 12 games without victory, seeing his side sit just three points above the drop zone. An inspired turnaround in form led to the Eagles securing 13 points out of the following possible 18, ensuring they surpassed a tally of 40, confirming their safety in the top flight.

Hodgson’s impact led chairman Steve Parish to offer the experienced tactician a 12-month contract extension to guide Palace into the 2023/24 season. However, three wins in his last 17 Premier League games increased the pressure on the Croydon-born head coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hodgson won seven out of a possible 28 games as Crystal Palace manager during the 2023/24 season, working out at a points per match rate of 1.00.

In February, news emerged of Palace sounding out former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner to succeed Hodgson in the Selhurst Park dugout. The ex-Liverpool head coach eventually stepped down as head coach of the capital club, with Glasner appointed shortly after.

Since the Austrian’s hire, Palace have played just three Premier League fixtures, earning a win, defeat, and draw from clashes against Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, and Luton Town, respectively. The impact of Glasner is unlikely to be seen until the 2024/25 season, but Hodgson will be disappointed he didn’t have the opportunity to see out the remainder of the campaign and his contract.

Roy Hodgson - Premier League managerial record Matches 416 Wins 136 Draws 102 Losses 178 Goals For 481 Goals Against 576 Manager of the Month awards 4

Michael Bridge - Roy Hodgson was ‘unlucky’ with injuries this season

Bridge feels that Hodgson was dealt a bad hand at Crystal Palace this term, with Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Cheick Doucoure spending frequent spells on the sidelines. The Sky Sports reporter adds that this is the Eagles’ first season without Wilfried Zaha’s services since 2014/15. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“If you look at Crystal Palace, what's a good season for them? Finishing about 9th to 13th? Roy Hodgson did that consistently. But fans didn't feel like they were getting any entertainment this year. They thought it was stagnant. “I must add that that was the first year without Wilfried Zaha. Michael Olise has barely been fit all season. Eberechi Eze, another top player, has had his injury problems. Doucoure, a brilliant midfielder, has been out for most of the season. So, you know what, I feel Hodgson might have been unlucky.”

Glasner has a problem with squad depth at Crystal Palace

Heading into the business end of the 2023/24 season, Glasner’s immediate priority will be ensuring Crystal Palace scrape enough points to secure their survival in the Premier League. The Eagles’ upcoming away trips to Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth offer the south London outfit the opportunity to make huge strides toward survival.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that Palace have an issue with the squad's make-up and depth. Both Hodgson and Glasner have seen their side struggle to win games, whether seeing out a victory or chasing a goal to change the outcome. However, the transfer insider insists that Palace face a “summer of change” and that Glasner must focus on his team’s structure and concentration to get them to the end of the campaign.

All stats courtesy of the official Premier League website and Transfermarkt.