Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has 'every chance' of staying on next season, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The veteran boss has turned Palace's campaign around and is now getting the best out of some of their key players.

Crystal Palace news - Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace announced that former manager Hodgson would return to the club back in March, signing on a deal until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old left his role at Selhurst Park in 2021, before returning to steer the Eagles away from the relegation zone this campaign.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Hodgson was set to stay on as manager for another season after the significant impact he's made since being at the club once again.

With the Premier League drawing to a close this weekend, Palace will finish comfortably away from the relegation zone, so it would be no surprise to see the Palace hierarchy desperate to keep hold of Hodgson for at least another year.

Now, Crook believes that there's every chance that we see Hodgson in charge at Selhurst Park once again next season.

What has Crook said about Hodgson?

Crook has suggested that the improvement in the performances of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could be a key reason for Palace looking to keep hold of Hodgson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, and I think what's quite key to that is the improvement of the likes of Olise and Eze in particular, who wasn't getting a game under Patrick Vieira.

"He's now got himself into the England squad. I think Steve Parish has noted that. There's a possibility that Wilfried Zaha stays and that might be influenced by Hodgson, so I think there's every chance he does one more year."

Should Palace look to keep hold of Hodgson for another year?

The improvement of Eze and Olise under Hodgson could be enough of a reason to keep Hodgson.

As per Transfermarkt, Eze has scored six goals and provided an assist under Hodgson in just nine games, with Olise contributing five assists.

If Hodgson still has the motivation and energy to keep going for another campaign, then there's little reason for Palace to get rid of him.

The fans at Selhurst Park are seeing the best of two of their most exciting talents, and you'd imagine Hodgson will comfortably guide them away from the relegation zone once again.