Highlights Crystal Palace-linked Steve Cooper is the "outstanding candidate" to replace head coach Roy Hodgson, who is under increasing pressure at Selhurst Park.

Cooper has a good reputation and standing in the game, despite being out of work since his sacking from Nottingham Forest in December 2023.

Crystal Palace have reportedly had an offer to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton rejected ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window's closure next week.

Crystal Palace-linked manager Steve Cooper is the “outstanding candidate” to replace Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, as journalist Dean Jones also considers the potential appointment of Julen Lopetegui.

The Eagles are enduring a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign on the pitch and hope to scrape enough points to avoid relegation from the Premier League during the second half of the season.

Hodgson was re-named Crystal Palace head coach in April 2023 but will likely leave by the end of this term following a spate of uninspiring results. Cooper has been out of work since his sacking from Nottingham Forest in December 2023 but has a good reputation and high standing within the game following his time at The City Ground.

Pressure piling on Hodgson as Cooper continues to be linked with Palace job

Hodgson will have been feeling the heat at Crystal Palace recently, having won just one game since their 2-0 triumph at Burnley in November 2023. A 3-1 home victory over Brentford in December 2023 has been counterbalanced by a 2-1 defeat at Luton Town, alongside losses at the hands of Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

On 20th January, the Eagles were comfortably beaten 5-0 by Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, as a banner seemingly criticising both chairman Steve Parish and Hodgson was unfurled towards the end of the game. The sign read: ‘Wasted potential on and off the pitch. Weak decisions taking us backwards.’

Hodgson was re-appointed as Palace manager in April 2023. He initially left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season after almost four years in charge. The 76-year-old steered the Eagles to Premier League survival before seeing his contract extended by 12 months following the campaign's conclusion.

According to The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are beginning to identify manager targets to replace Hodgson, who would ideally like the former England boss to see out the remainder of the season. Cooper is joined on the shortlist by former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Lopetegui. Both are out of work following their recent spells with Premier League clubs. Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Mainz’s Bo Svensson are among the candidates to replace Hodgson. In December 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that some people at Crystal Palace would like to see Cooper appointed as Hodgson’s successor.

Roy Hodgson - Premier League managerial record Matches 413 Wins 135 Draws 102 Losses 176 Goals For 476 Goals Against 577 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 25-01-24

Dean Jones - Parrish has a ‘big call’ to make at Crystal Palace

Jones suggests that the following managerial change at Crystal Palace is a “big call” for under-pressure Parish and that a decision will have to be made on Hodgson. The journalist would be surprised if Lopetegui were to take the post at Selhurst Park. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There's going to be a decision to make on Hodgson at Palace. They're not in a great place right now, on or off the pitch. I think Cooper remains an outstanding candidate. Lopetegui is left field, and I’d be amazed if he put himself into that environment and thought that that could work out, given it doesn't seem a million miles away from what annoyed him at Wolves in terms of not getting the backing he wanted financially. Svensson and McKenna are emerging as options to go in there alongside Cooper. This is a big call for Parish.”

Given the uncertain nature of their managerial vacancy, it’s unsurprising that Crystal Palace are yet to welcome their first addition of the 2024 winter transfer window. The Eagles made just four signings during the 2023 summer market, and hope the club will continue to invest in young talent like Matheus Franca.

According to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack, Crystal Palace have submitted an offer to Blackburn Rovers to sign midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular at Ewood Park and could be ready to leap from the Championship to the Premier League.

However, The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed a Palace proposal worth £18.5m for the teenager has been rejected. The Lancashire outfit want a higher price and to keep Wharton on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Palace opened a £20m academy facility in 2021, hinting that the club hope to produce young talent for the first team. However, if the Eagles can acquire the services of top young talent such as Wharton, it will undoubtedly be a big plus for a potential new manager at Selhurst Park.

Hodsgon’s side are back in action on 30th January when they host Premier League basement boys Sheffield United in their final game of the month. Palace then begin February with a trip to arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on the 3rd, looking to earn a positive result at the Amex Stadium.