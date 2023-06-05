Crystal Palace having Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park for another season could give Steve Parish some breathing space, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hodgson did an impressive job to turn the Eagles' campaign around.

Hodgson was appointed earlier in the season after Patrick Vieira failed to get a tune out of some of his players - the former Arsenal midfielder was sacked in March.

The likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, in particular, looked like completely different players under Hodgson.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Parish has noted the improvements of both Olise and Eze, meaning we could see Hodgson appointed for another year at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, the Guardian have claimed that Hodgson is expected to extend his stay at the club, but not in a managerial role.

The report claims that the veteran manager is expected to come in as a mentor for Paddy McCarthy.

Whatever capacity Hodgson is in at Palace, there's no doubt it would give everyone a huge boost around the place, and learning from someone as experienced and successful as Hodgson would be beneficial to both McCarthy and the club.

What has Jones said about Palace?

Jones has suggested that keeping Hodgson for another year would give Parish some breathing space.

He adds that it allows the club to settle and decide which direction to go in, with the safety of knowing Hodgson should keep them stable next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it'll be interesting to see what the motivation levels are to stay. Both on behalf of Hodgson and of Steve Parish. I think both have got something to seriously think about here.

"If Hodgson is willing to stay, which is starting to become a strong suggestion, then it could give Parish breathing space to decide on exactly how this club moves forward."

Should Palace keep hold of Hodgson?

Hodgson certainly made the Eagles more difficult to beat, losing just two of his nine games in charge in the Premier League.

Considering he's already retired before, it's hardly a long-term solution for Palace, but as Jones proposed, it gives them a bit more time to make a more permanent decision.

The lift in spirits at Selhurst Park was clear to see, and there's no doubt the majority of Palace fans would be delighted if Hodgson was given another year at the helm.