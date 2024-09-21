Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League's late kickoff (5.30pm) on Saturday. Last season, this fixture ended in a shock 4-0 victory for the Eagles in a game that signified where both teams were at in that moment in time. While the appointment of Oliver Glasner inspired the South London side to a run of six wins in their last seven Premier League games, scoring 23 goals, the Red Devils ended the campaign with a run of just four victories from 13 in the league, resulting in speculation over Erik ten Hag's future ahead of the FA Cup final.

Going into the weekend, the situation for Ten Hag isn't wildly different. Although his job doesn't appear to be under imminent threat, an underwhelming start to the season has seen the Red Devils win two and lose two of their first four games. Palace haven't fared much better, though; they lost to Brentford and West Ham, but seemed to turn a corner with draws against Chelsea and Leicester City.

Selhurst Park is often the place where big clubs in difficult moments find themselves overwhelmed by a passionate home crowd and direct style of football. So although they are the favourites for this fixture, United would be naive to approach Saturday's game assuming three points, or even one, are already in the bag. Below, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the latest team and injury news, including quotes from the managers' press conferences and starting XI information.

Crystal Palace Team News

Trevoh Chalobah has yet to feature for the Eagles since signing from Chelsea on loan during the summer transfer window and won't feature against United. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Rob Holding has been forgiven after his reported fallout with Oliver Glasner, or will continue to be excluded from first-team duties. Youngsters Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca are also some way off their expected return dates and Glasner has revealed that Doucoure will be sidelined for the next few weeks.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chadi Riad Knee 07/12/204 Matheus Franca Chest/Abdominal 28/09/2024 Trevoh Chalobah Chest/Abdominal 28/09/2024 Rob Holding Other N/A Cheick Doucoure Ankle/Foot 21/10/2024

Glasner on Chalobah and Doucoure

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner gave an update on Chalobah, Riad and Franca - while also ruling out Chieck Doucoure for the next few weeks. He told reporters...

"[Trevoh Chalobah] is progressing, but he’s not available tomorrow. We expect him back with the team next week. The same with [Matheus] Franca. His recovery has gone quicker than expected. He did training yesterday and today with the team. It’s still a little bit too early. He will train next week, but he's coming back. Just [missing] are Chadi Riad and, unfortunately, Cheick Doucoure. He has some [injury] to do with the tendon on the toe. We will miss him for several weeks. The tendon has to heal, so it’s a little bit of a bad situation for him, but he will be back in a few weeks."

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Exciting front three for Eagles

Eddie Nketiah came into Palace's starting XI against Leicester City following a summer move from Arsenal and although he failed to directly impact the scoreline, he was impressive on his league debut for the South Londoners. In midweek, the forward followed up with a goal against QPR, highlighting the threat a forward line consisting of himself, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze can offer the Eagles.

We are expecting Glasner to predominantly stick with the side that beat QPR 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, with the exception of bringing in Adam Wharton back into the side to help bring more control and solidity into midfield. It's possible Nathaniel Clyne comes into the team to complete a back three, but we are expecting the defence to remain unchanged.

Expected Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Nkeitah, Eze; Mateta

Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Nkeitah, Eze; Mateta Expected Substitutes Bench: Turner (GK), Ward (DEF), Clyne (DEF), Lerma (MID), Hughes (MID), Schlupp (MID), Kamada (MID), Umeh-Chibueze (FWD) Sarr (FWD)

This is a predicted starting XIs based on recent line-up decisions and player availability. Palace's confirmed starting XI will replace it ahead of kickoff.

Manchester United Team News

The injury list has not been kind to Erik ten Hag so far this season. United's headline summer signing Leny Yoro suffered an injury in pre-season that will keep him sidelined until November, while last year's big-money arrival Rasmus Hojlund - the only out-and-out striker at the club - has also been unable to feature this season due to a thigh injury. Luke Shaw was fit enough to make the England squad during the summer but hasn't been seen in a United jersey this term, while Tyrell Malacia - his understudy at left-back - hasn't kicked a ball for the Red Devils since the end of the 2022/23 season due to a long-term injury.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Ankle/Foot 23/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 19/10/2024 Victor Lindelof Ankle/Foot 06/10/2024 Luke Shaw Calf/Shin/Heel 06/10/2024 Mason Mount Thigh 21/09/2024 Rasmus Hojlund Thigh 21/09/2024

Erik ten Hag on Hojlund and Mount

It looks like Hojlund and Mount could be available this weekend but what level of involvement they'll have in the game remains to be seen. The United boss told journalists in his pre-match press conference...

"It's very good news. They are back on the pitch, they are back in team training and, yeah, we have to decide whether they are fit enough to start. But I think it's very pleasing they are back with the squad. We have so many games also in this block to cover, so yeah, very happy. They did a couple of training [sessions]. We will have to see how they recover, and then we will make a final call."

Manchester United Predicted XI

Antony and Eriksen impress but unlikely to start

The level of importance that should be attached to United beating Barnsley 7-0 in midweek has been debated on social media ever since, but there were some players who gave Ten Hag food for thought from the Carabao Cup victory. Antony, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford obliterated the League One side with seven goals and four assists combined, while Casemiro - who was dropped for the 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend - impressed in midfield and Toby Collyer gave a good account of himself at left-back.

Ultimately, however, it would be surprising for Ten Hag read too deeply into the Barnsley result. Facing Crystal Palace on the road is a completely different proposition and a restoration of the starting XI that beat Saints seems far more likely, with the exception of new signing Manuel Ugarte coming into midfield for his Premier League debut.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee Expected Substitutes Bench: Bayindir (GK), Maguire (DEF), Evans (DEF), Collyer (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Antony (FWD), Garnacho (FWD), Hojlund (FWD)

This is a predicted starting XIs based on recent line-up decisions and player availability. United's confirmed starting XI will replace it ahead of kickoff.

Injury news courtesy of Premier Injuries and statistics courtesy of Whoscored - correct as of 20/09/2024.