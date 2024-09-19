Crystal Palace will be in search of their first win of the Premier League campaign when hosting Manchester United at Selhurst Park this weekend. The home side will be hoping to replicate last season's identical fixture, as they enjoyed a sensational evening of football, thumping Erik ten Hag's men by four goals to nil. However, the Dutchman will be planning on spoiling their afternoon this time around, as he will be desperate to impose revenge on the Eagles for last season's embarrassment.

Oliver Glasner's side head into this match fresh off a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the Carabao Cup, but have only amounted two points in the Premier League, sitting in 16th. Meanwhile, the away side displayed a level of ruthlessness that has not been shown at Old Trafford for some time, albeit against inferior opposition, blitzing past Barnsley 7-0 in the cup in midweek.

Match Information When Saturday, 21st September Where Selhurst Park, London Time 17:30 BST Location London, England TV Sky Sports Ultra/Sky Sports Main Event/Sky GoExtra/Sky Go UK

Match Result

The Red Devils are the slim favourites

Both sides come into this fixture with reasonably even odds, though Manchester United are the slight favourites, carrying the superior quality over their opponents.

However, due to Crystal Palace's recent record against the Red Devils, where they have acquired back-to-back wins, the home side have a good chance in this one. They are also in their own backyard, which will make the task of breaking down their resolute backline that much more difficult.

If the favourites are to win this match, they will need to be a more stabilised, structured unit when playing out through the lines, as their opponents will look to sit in a compact shape and pounce when they see the opportunity to turn the ball over in the midfield. They do have the quality to punish any mistakes made through the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze.

Match Result Crystal Palace to Win 17/10 Draw 5/2 Manchester United to Win 7/5

Over/Under

GMS picks with analysis

Over recent Premier League fixtures, outside of Palace's 4-0 victory last time around, this fixture has proven to usually be a low-scoring affair, with the preceding five matches containing only eight goals and three of those finishing 1-0.

This is due to the stylistic matchup between the two sides, as Palace are typically more of a solid defensive unit that look to sit in a compact shape to deny the opposition space in behind, before breaking on their opponents with speed and quality in transitions.

Meanwhile, United have failed to pack the same punch in recent years that they have been known for in their pomp, scoring only five times in their opening four matches, three of which came against Southampton last weekend, who currently sit second bottom of the division on no points.

Furthermore, Palace managed to score the same quantity of goals as them last season, finishing joint ninth in the league for the most goals scored across the season. Therefore, based on the evidence of the recent historical matchups and goalscoring abilities of both sides, it is more likely that the lower goalscoring thresholds will provide a return here.

Over/Under Over Under 0.5 Goals 1/200 12/1 1.5 Goals 1/7 19/5 2.5 Goals 4/7 5/4 3.5 Goals 7/5 1/2 4.5 Goals 7/2 1/6 5.5 Goals 7/1 1/20

Goalscorers

Hojlund and Mateta favourites to score

Rasmus Hojlund and Mateta both lead the way as the two favourites to get on the scoresheet for their respective clubs. Mateta has been flying for the Eagles since the arrival of Glasner in late February, dispatching on 17 occasions in 19 games, while Hojlund may be less of a safe bet due to his recent hamstring injury and is still a doubt heading into this weekends matchup.

However, new arrival Joshua Zirkzee has been playing up front recently in Hojlund's absence, scoring on his debut against Fulham on the opening day of the season, and holds 2/1 odds to get on the scoresheet this time around.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are almost guaranteed to start in this match, and with the pair having odds at 11/5 and 11/4 to score anytime during the game, they provide a good return on potential goalscorers, while Eze also possess alluring odds at 9/4 to score anytime.

Goalscorer First Anytime Rasmus Hojlund 11/2 7/4 Jean-Philippe Mateta 6/1 15/8 Joshua Zirkzee 13/2 2/1 Eddie Nketiah 13/2 22/10 Marcus Rashford 7/1 11/5 Eberechi Eze 7/1 9/4 Franco Umeh-Chibueze 15/2 12/5 Ethan Wheatley 8/1 13/5 Bruno Fernandes 17/2 11/4 No Goalscorer 12/1 N/A

Predictions

Palace to frustrate the visitors

Due to the intimidating atmosphere that is generated at Selhurst Park, this match is almost certainly going to contain periods where the away side will feel under pressure. If they are able to withstand that, then Manchester United will put themselves in a good position to get a positive result at a tough away ground.

However, if they concede first, this game could become a very arduous task for ten Hag's side against a team that will be happy to sit back, amped up by a passionate crowd. This is likely to be a relatively nervy performance for United, but they may have enough attacking firepower to come away with something from the match.

GMS Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United