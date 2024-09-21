Crystal Palace survived a first half utterly dominated by Manchester United to earn what at times looked like an unlikely Premier League point at Selhurst Park.

The match kicked off to a great atmosphere, with Crystal Palace fans no doubt remembering last season's four-nil thrashing of United, but the first half began with the away team being dominant, as Palace struggled to string more than five passes together. United very nearly took the lead when Alejandro Garnacho, then Bruno Fernandes struck the crossbar, with Palace going into the break relieved that the score was nil-nil.

The second half continued in the same fashion as the first, but United could not find an opening. Palace were actually presented with the best chance, with Andre Onana making a fantastic double save, firstly from Eddie Nketiah and then Ismaila Sarr. With 10 minutes to go, it felt very much as though United had lost the momentum but ultimately it will feel like two points dropped for the away side.

Match Highlights

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 7/10

Had to be alert to free United headers in the box early on in the contest, as Palace made a habit of giving the ball away.

Chris Richards - 5/10

Under pressure as Palace continued to give the ball away.

Maxence Lacroix - 5/10

Another Palace player who had to be on full alert under continual waves of United attacks.

Marc Guehi - 6/10

Was kept busy by United's forward runs, so he had to be on his guard and show his leadership.

Daniel Munoz - 4/10

Unable to gallop forward as Palace were pinned back into their own half and was guilty of some sloppy passes.

Adam Wharton - 4/10

Dispossessed a little too easily on a few occasions in the first half, as Palace endured a challenging first period. Substituted at the break.

Daichi Kamada - 5/10

Struggled to get on the ball as United dominated the ball.

Tyrick Mitchell - 5/10

Had his work cut out as Palace tried desperately to stay in the game.

Eberechi Eze - 7/10

Rarely afforded the opportunity to showcase his talent, but still showed glimpses of his ability and provided a threat to United.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 4/10

Like his strike partner Nketiah, he was not involved in the play as much as he would have liked and was substituted at the break.

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

Starved of service in almost the entirety of the first 45 minutes, but worked hard, nearly opened the scoring, and came off to a standing ovation.

SUB - Will Hughes - 5/10

Replaced Nketiah with 25 minutes left without ever really making his mark.

SUB - Jefferson Lerma - 5/10

Brought on at half-time, but not really able to contribute beyond a battling performance.

SUB - Jeffrey Schlupp - 5/10

Brought on in injury time and drove forward.

SUB - Ismaila Sarr - 6/10

Brought on at half-time and tried to show some running in an attempt to make something happen and was denied what seemed a certain goal by Onana.

Related Man Utd Academy Staff Love 'Exciting' 17-Year-Old Carl Anka has named the "sensational" Man Utd starlet who coaches at the club love, but isn't in Ten Hag's first-team plans yet.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 8/10

Largely a spectator in the first half with United enjoying 66% possession, but made a fantastic double save in the second-half to somehow deny Palace.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Seems to have settled quickly to English football, seeing plenty of the ball.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Enjoyed plenty of possession as United continued to turn the screw on Palace, who struggled to deal with the Dutchman on set plays.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

Largely untroubled in the first half, but perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card for a two-footed lunge in the second period.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

At times he became a spare man for his side, as United controlled the game.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

A comfortable day at the office at the base of United's midfield, but still unable to stamp his authority on the game.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Developed some good set pieces before being replaced.

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Provided good movement to cause Palace problems, as well as pressing well to deny Palace space.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Hit the top of the bar in the first-half and at times showed some great improvisation.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Lively as ever, with plenty of running and unfortunate not to open the scoring as his strike hit the bar.

Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Demonstrated his physicality as the focal point of the United attack until he was replaced after an hour by Marcus Rashford.

SUB - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Thrown on for the last 15 minutes.

SUB - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Along with Ugarte, brought on with a quarter of hour to go.

SUB - Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Was brought on for the final 30 minutes, but seemed unable to really get into the game.

Man of the Match

Andre Onana

Despite being a spectator for the entirety of the first-half, Manchester United goalkeeper Onana showed his quality and worth to the club with a stunning double save to deny Palace taking an unlikely lead. This comes after the goalkeeper made a vital penalty save at St Mary’s against Southampton while the score was still nil-nil. Here at Selhurst Park, Onana clearly demonstrated his excellent focus. While he would have been expected to save Nketiah’s effort, his ability spring to his feet and deny Sarr what looked like a certain goal was a pivotal moment in the game, which was one that United should have won, but without Onana would have lost.