Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a late hijack attempt for Bournemouth goalkeeper, and Luton Town target, Mark Travers, reveals Peter O'Rourke of the Football Insider.

It follows the recent news of Wolverhampton Wanderers striking an agreement worth in the region of £10 million with Palace for their second-choice keeper, Sam Johnstone. Dean Henderson has established himself as Glasner's reliable pick between the sticks, and Johnstone is set to leave in search of more game time as a result. But the Eagles will still need reinforcement in the position, and have subsequently added a new goalkeeper to their list of priorities ahead of the Friday transfer window deadline.

Crystal Palace Attempt Hijack for Luton Target Mark Travers

Eagles chase a new second-choice

As per O'Rourke, via Football Insider, Palace are "looking into hijacking" a move for Mark Travers, who was initially thought to be Luton-bound. After Johnstone's departure from Selhurst Park, the 25-year-old has now emerged as the preferred choice to play understudy to Dean Henderson in the forthcoming season.

Travers started his career in the Cherries' youth academy before developing into a first-choice asset by the 2021/22 EFL Championship campaign, and was dubbed as "athletic" by former Republic of Ireland star Stephen Kenny. His efforts that term helped his side complete a return to the Premier League, but the Irish international quickly fell out of favor the following year, as former Barcelona keeper, Neto, eventually took his spot, and Travers has struggled for game time ever since.

Mark Travers' 2023/24 Championship Statistics Appearances 13 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded per 90 1.38 Saves per 90 3.54 Save percentage 73.4%

Last season saw Travers spend part of the year on loan at Stoke City but his minutes remain unreliable following his return to the Vitality Stadium. Even more so, the south coast club recently acquired former Chelsea and Real Madrid shot-stopper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, on a straight loan in what was an unexpected swoop. The move pushes the 6 foot 3 Travers even further down the pecking order in Iraola's squad, and an exit looks all the more likely.

Crystal Palace Involved in the Race for Joe Gomez

Liverpool ace is 'one to watch'

Meanwhile, the possibility of Marc Guehi switching up north to Newcastle is looking increasingly likely, and Glasner and his entourage have scoured Europe for a prospective replacement. Joe Gomez has been identified as a viable solution, with his versatility and top-division experience both standout factors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez featured in 51 outings for Liverpool last term, the most he has managed in a single season in his entire senior career.

But the Englishman, who was previously described as "wonderful" by former boss, Jurgen Klopp, has plenty of suitors besides the Eagles, including Fulham, Aston Villa and Newcastle. A formal offer is yet to be submitted for Gomez, though there may be a late rush for his signature, as the summer transfer window ticks into its final moments.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com