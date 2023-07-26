Crystal Palace have a “strong interest” in two transfer targets at Selhurst Park this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson hopes to see his Eagles squad bolstered as the south London outfit aim to achieve a top-half finish in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

It’s been a quiet summer for Crystal Palace, who are yet to pay a transfer fee for incoming players during the current transfer window.

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been the only arrival at Selhurst Park, having joined the Eagles following the expiry of his contract at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Meanwhile, chairman Steve Parish had to consider which manager he desired to take Crystal Palace forward after Patrick Vieira almost dragged the side into an unwanted relegation battle last term.

However, the appointment of Hodgson steadied the ship, as Palace eased to Premier League survival, having secured 18 points from the club’s final ten games of the season.

Therefore, it was unsurprising when the 75-year-old head coach was given the job on a full-time basis again, having initially left Selhurst Park at the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, uncertainty over the manager’s position has put transfers on the back burner, meaning the Eagles have made just one incoming this summer, whilst four players have left the club.

One departure includes club legend Wilfried Zaha, who joined Galatasaray after his contract with Palace expired last month.

Hodgson needs to find a way to replace the 30-year-old’s ten goal contributions last term but could have identified two targets in that area of the pitch.

According to reports in Brazil, Palace owner John Textor has offered €30m (around £26m) to Flamengo for the services of talented teenage sensation Matheus Franca.

The same outlet claims that negotiations are still underway for the Brazilian attacker’s signature, who has also been courted by Chelsea.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Palace are well-placed to beat Chelsea to the signature of Franca.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline reports that Palace are stepping up their interest in Everton and Jamaica winger Demarai Gray.

The 27-year-old is ready to leave Goodison Park due to lack of playing time, with the Merseyside outfit looking for a fee of around £12m.

And Taylor has confirmed that Franca and Gray are two names on Palace’s transfer shortlist.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace’s interest in Franca and Gray?

Asked whether Palace could move for Franca and Gray, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “They are two names of strong interest. Demarai Gray is one that I expect to end up getting done. I know Fulham are also interested. There have been clubs from Saudi Arabia, including Al-Hilal, who are also interested.”

What next in the transfer window for Crystal Palace?

Despite their lack of additions, Crystal Palace’s priority is keeping some of their top talent around at Selhurst Park this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace will be desperate to fend off interest in winger Michael Olise.

Following the departure of Zaha, the Eagles are reluctant to allow more attacking options to depart the south London outfit.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GMS that Hodgson would be delighted to keep centre-back pairing Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi this term after both have been linked with moves away this summer.

And the transfer insider has suggested that Parish is doing a good job at pricing the club’s best stars out of moves after Liverpool expressed an interest in Mali international Cheick Doucoure, valued at £70m by the Eagles.