Highlights Crystal Palace's Matheus Franca is "ready to be let off the leash" at Selhurst Park.

The teenager has struggled with injury after signing for Roy Hodgson's side this summer.

The Eagles are interested in making further additions to solve their goalscoring problems in the winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace midfielder Matheus Franca is “ready to be let off the leash” at Selhurst Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the talent’s potential impact on the side.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles side have enjoyed a mixed start to the Premier League campaign but haven’t been particularly clinical or productive in front of goal.

Franca has had a taste of Premier League action after getting up to match speed following a recent absence through injury but is yet to start a game for the south London outfit. And the South American will be champing at the bit to ensure he becomes a regular under Hodgson this season.

Franca’s Crystal Palace debut was delayed by injury

Crystal Palace secured the signing of Franca from Flamengo in a deal worth around £26m during the summer transfer market, as the club entered a transitional phase at the end of last season. The Eagles lost the services of club legend Wilfried Zaha when the Ivory Coast international joined Turkish giants Galatasaray at the expiry of his contract in June. Therefore, Palace moved to secure one of the brightest prospects in South America, beating the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United to his signature.

However, Franca’s Premier League debut was delayed, having joined the south London outfit with an injury. The teenager eventually made his first appearance as a substitute in Palace’s 4-0 defeat at Newcastle last month. Franca was again brought on the following week in the side’s 2-1 London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and remained on the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Burnley.

Hodgson desperately needs the Brazil U20 international to maintain his fitness, with his side being the league’s joint-lowest scorers before last weekend’s double at lowly Burnley. Palace fan and presenter HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that he was concerned Franca would have too much expectation placed on him during the early stages of his career at Selhurst Park.

Matheus Franca - career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2021 (Flamengo) 2 0 0 0 0 2022 (Flamengo) 23 6 0 1 0 2023 (Flamengo) 27 3 0 0 0 2023-24 (Crystal Palace) 2 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones says it will be difficult for Franca to have an immediate impact on this Crystal Palace side but believes he’s capable of unlocking defences. The journalist also claims the young talent must remain level-headed at the start of his Eagles spell. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he's ready to be let off the leash. He’s waiting for his big moment. When we get to see him, I think it could be the beginning of something special because there are high hopes for Franca. He’s a huge talent and is one who had been coveted by some massive clubs who were interested in signing him. Crystal Palace did well to get him in the end. “Currently, this is the Crystal Palace team that needs creativity. They need a spark. You watch their games over the past few weeks, and you're struggling to find a player who could unlock the defence or bring a spark to this team. Hodgson needs to have somebody that can do that. It will be difficult for Franca to have that immediate impact, but he’s capable of it. He’s just got to try to stay level-headed and stay calm because Palace know that they've got a gem here that they're ready to uncover.”

Crystal Palace injury news

Crystal Palace have endured a tumultuous start to the campaign, with their squad suffering several injury setbacks in the early stages of the season. However, Michael Olise and James Tomkins are getting closer to a return to action from their respective injuries and will be targeting minutes before the end of the month.

But goalkeeper Dean Henderson and youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are currently being assessed, with no date set for an expected re-emergence from the sidelines. Palace welcome Everton to Selhurst Park on Saturday, hoping to build on last weekend’s success at Burnley as they head into the season’s third international break.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Palace could dip into the winter transfer market to fix their goalscoring problems. According to TEAMtalk, the Eagles are one of several Premier League sides considering a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke in January. The second-tier outfit value the 22-year-old at around £20m, who has also been scouted by AFC Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Jones has told TEAMtalk that Crystal Palace are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho. The Ecuador international is also being monitored by Everton and West Ham United, who could be valued at around £35m.

Therefore, it could prove to be an intriguing January at Selhurst Park.

Read More: Crystal Palace's worst 15 signings of all time