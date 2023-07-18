Crystal Palace have “already made a formal bid” to sign an exciting young talent at Selhurst Park this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson hopes to be backed for the remainder of the summer transfer window as the Eagles aim for a top-half finish in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

After his contract ran out at the end of last season, Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha’s future is still in the air, with the 30-year-old yet to commit to a deal at Selhurst Park or elsewhere.

The Palace legend is receiving treatment for a hamstring injury at the club, which he suffered towards the backend of the last campaign.

However, with Zaha’s future undecided, the Eagles must turn their attention to recruiting a replacement in case the wide man leaves the south London outfit for good.

A possible alternative for Zaha is Flamengo’s Matheus Franca, whom Palace have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign, according to Globo.

The outlet claims the Eagles have ‘made proposals’ for the 19-year-old, valued at £22m by the Brazilian giants.

And the same publication claims that Franca, dubbed “exciting” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, wants to move to the Premier League but may not get the chance to impress immediately at Chelsea, which could push him in the direction of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have taken a gamble on young attacking talent in recent years, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise proving that Selhurst Park can be a successful stomping ground for young talent.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claimed to GIVEMESPORT in May that Franca was an exciting player for the Eagles to be interested in.

And Romano has claimed Palace have already lodged a bid for a talent who is “one of the best in Brazil.”

What has Romano said about Crystal Palace and Franca?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s serious. Palace already made a formal bid to Flamengo last week.

“And I think they’ll have new conversations with Flamengo this week for Matheus Franca. He’s a very interesting talent, one of the best in Brazil.”

Who else could Crystal Palace sign this summer?

Palace have been credited with an interest in several talents this summer as Hodgson looks to bolster his Eagles squad ahead of next month’s Premier League kick-off.

Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace’s acquisition of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun would be a “sensational signing.”

However, the south London outfit have received a setback in their pursuit of the Gunners attacker, with Inter registering their desire to add the 22-year-old to their squad.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Daniel Speranza claims that Crystal Palace are joined by Everton and West Ham United in their interest in AC Milan and Belgium attacker Charles De Ketelaere.

The 22-year-old could be available for around €30m (close to £26m) as Hodgson aims to add to his attacking talent.

Therefore, it looks as though Palace’s primary interest is securing attacking additions to the Eagles squad as they prepare for the potential of life without Zaha.